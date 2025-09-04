Kia Unveils EV5 SUV in South Korea, Eyes Europe and Canada Expansion

2025/09/04 00:03
  • Kia launches EV5 SUV in South Korea, with export plans targeting Europe and Canada as next growth markets.
  • The EV5 runs on an 81.4 kWh CATL battery, signaling reliance on Chinese suppliers for cost and stability.
  • Kia’s EV journey spans a decade, from the 2014 Soul EV to five fully dedicated models today.
  • Europe’s booming compact EV market positions the EV5 as a timely player in the under €35,000 segment.

Kia has officially launched the EV5, its fifth dedicated electric vehicle, in South Korea as the automaker pushes to expand its presence in global EV markets.

Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform, the compact SUV will be manufactured at Kia’s Gwangju facility for both domestic and international customers.

Unlike the version already introduced in China, the South Korean EV5 features safety and design specifications tailored to the country’s local regulations. Kia confirmed that export plans are already underway, with the EV5 expected to hit the roads in Europe and Canada, two markets witnessing strong EV adoption.

Battery supply secured with CATL partnership

The EV5 is equipped with an 81.4 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery paired with a 160 kW front-wheel-drive motor. Interestingly, Kia opted for batteries from Chinese giant CATL instead of relying on domestic suppliers such as LG Energy Solution or Samsung SDI.

The company emphasized that the choice was based on “cost, performance, quality, and safety” considerations, while also ensuring a stable supply chain. As global competition in EV battery technology intensifies, Kia’s decision reflects a broader industry trend where automakers are increasingly turning to Chinese suppliers known for their cost efficiency and manufacturing scale.

CATL, already the world’s largest battery manufacturer, has been ramping up its presence in South Korea. Reports suggest it is exploring local operations while upgrading its regional offices to better serve clients like Kia and Hyundai.

A decade-long electric journey

Kia’s latest launch marks a pivotal milestone in its steady electric transformation. The company’s EV journey began in 2014 with the Soul EV, a modest model offering a 200 km range and lengthy charging times. At that time, Kia’s strategy was cautious compared to competitors that made bold, all-in bets on electrification.

Over the past decade, Kia has gradually expanded its EV lineup, now boasting five dedicated models: the EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, and EV9. This measured approach allowed the automaker to build expertise and infrastructure before scaling globally.

The EV5’s export ambitions represent a turning point. Unlike the Soul EV, which was restricted to limited markets, the EV5 is positioned as a competitive offering in Europe and Canada, signaling Kia’s confidence in its ability to compete against established global players.

Europe emerges as a key battleground

The timing of Kia’s EV5 expansion aligns with Europe’s surging demand for compact and affordable EVs. European sales data from the first half of 2025 show a 25% rise in EV adoption, particularly in the €30,000–€35,000 segment.

Models like the Volkswagen ID.3, Renault 5 Electric, and Kia’s own EV3 are proving especially popular.

Hyundai and Kia have already been strengthening their European strategy. Kia began producing the EV4 hatchback in Slovakia earlier this year and plans to roll out the smaller EV2 in early 2026 at a price point below €35,000. These moves highlight how Korean automakers are repositioning Europe as their primary growth market, especially as U.S. EV subsidies wind down.

The EV5, with its mix of design sophistication, competitive range, and global production readiness, could help Kia cement its position as a leader in Europe’s evolving EV landscape. Canada, another target market, has also been ramping up EV incentives, making it a logical next step in Kia’s global rollout.

 

The post Kia Unveils EV5 SUV in South Korea, Eyes Europe and Canada Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.

