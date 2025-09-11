Kiln Exits 1.6 Million ETH Nodes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 15:08
Key Points:
  • Kiln exits 1.6 million ETH due to security breach.
  • ETH likely restaked, not sold.
  • Immediate market turbulence expected.

Kiln has begun a phased withdrawal of approximately 1.6 million ETH from the Ethereum PoS network following a SwissBorg-related security breach, as stated by Kiln CEO Laszlo Szabo.

The withdrawal could affect Ethereum’s staking landscape, though Kiln assures assets will likely be re-staked, mitigating potential market disruption. The process underscores heightened security measures.

Kiln Exits 1.6 Million ETH Following SwissBorg Breach

Kiln, a leading Ethereum staking provider, commenced the withdrawal of all its validator nodes due to a breach involving SwissBorg. This move affects approximately 1.6 million ETH. Laszlo Szabo, CEO of Kiln, emphasized the importance of protecting client assets, seeing this step as essential for securing stakers’ interests.

The breach did not compromise Ethereum assets. The temporary withdrawal may cause market unease, but Kiln confirms the ETH will likely be restaked using new validator keys. The validator exit queue surged by 700,000 ETH following their announcement, a common occurrence linked to significant withdrawal volumes.

Reactions from the crypto community have focused on the restaking assurance provided by Kiln. Anthony Sassano, a key Ethereum educator, highlights the expectation that exiting ETH will not affect market supply. Kiln’s proactive security measures have been generally well-received.

Ethereum’s Market Resilience Amid Kiln’s Strategic Restaking

Did you know? A validator exit queue increase of 700,000 ETH after Kiln’s decision mirrors past incidents, where high withdrawal volumes led to temporary market turbulence without long-term effects on Ethereum’s stability.

As of September 11, Ethereum (ETH) is valued at $4,437.80 with a market cap of $535.66 billion. The 24-hour trading volume is reported as $39.29 billion, reflecting a 34.86% change. Ethereum’s 90-day price has surged by 77.04%, based on CoinMarketCap data, indicating a robust market presence.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:43 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from Coincu suggest that the ETH restaking plan could stabilize the market without significant immediate price impacts. The commitment to security and restaking could bolster trust, limiting negative price consequences. Kiln’s careful approach aligns with measures to ensure continued Ethereum network resilience.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/ethereum-withdrawal-kiln-exits-eth-nodes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
