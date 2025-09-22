The post Kim Jong-Un Says He’s Is Open To U.S. Talks—Recounts ‘Fond Memories’ Of Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled he is open to talks with the U.S. as he mentioned President Donald Trump by name in remarks that come just weeks after he stood alongside the presidents of China and Russia at a military parade in Beijing in what appeared to be a diplomatic show of strength aimed at Washington. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said he has “fond memories” of meeting President Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts According to a North Korean state media report published on Monday, Kim addressed a gathering of the country’s Supreme People’s Assembly, where he insisted Pyongyang will “never” give up its nuclear arsenal. Kim said, “If the United States abandons its absurd obsession with denuclearizing us, acknowledges reality, and seeks genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States.” The North Korean leader then added, “Personally, I still have fond memories of the current President of the United States, [Donald] Trump.” According to Reuters, this is the first time Kim has mentioned Trump by name since he entered office in January. Despite signaling his openness to dialogue with the U.S., Kim’s speech took a much harsher tone on South Korea and said: “We will never sit down with South Korea” and never seek unification with “a country that entrusts its politics and defense to a foreign power.” How Has South Korea Reacted To Kim’s Remarks? The South Korean president’s office on Monday told Yonhap News that Seoul is willing to support talks between the U.S. and North Korea, and “work to ease tensions and build trust…in order to overcome hostility between the two Koreas and move toward peaceful relations.” However, the South Korean official insisted that a denuclearized Korean peninsula remains their primary… The post Kim Jong-Un Says He’s Is Open To U.S. Talks—Recounts ‘Fond Memories’ Of Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled he is open to talks with the U.S. as he mentioned President Donald Trump by name in remarks that come just weeks after he stood alongside the presidents of China and Russia at a military parade in Beijing in what appeared to be a diplomatic show of strength aimed at Washington. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said he has “fond memories” of meeting President Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts According to a North Korean state media report published on Monday, Kim addressed a gathering of the country’s Supreme People’s Assembly, where he insisted Pyongyang will “never” give up its nuclear arsenal. Kim said, “If the United States abandons its absurd obsession with denuclearizing us, acknowledges reality, and seeks genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States.” The North Korean leader then added, “Personally, I still have fond memories of the current President of the United States, [Donald] Trump.” According to Reuters, this is the first time Kim has mentioned Trump by name since he entered office in January. Despite signaling his openness to dialogue with the U.S., Kim’s speech took a much harsher tone on South Korea and said: “We will never sit down with South Korea” and never seek unification with “a country that entrusts its politics and defense to a foreign power.” How Has South Korea Reacted To Kim’s Remarks? The South Korean president’s office on Monday told Yonhap News that Seoul is willing to support talks between the U.S. and North Korea, and “work to ease tensions and build trust…in order to overcome hostility between the two Koreas and move toward peaceful relations.” However, the South Korean official insisted that a denuclearized Korean peninsula remains their primary…