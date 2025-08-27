Kindly MD files $5B shelf offering with plans to expand Bitcoin treasury

Key Takeaways

Kindly MD filed a $5 billion shelf registration with the SEC, giving it flexibility to issue equity or debt.

The company plans to direct proceeds toward Bitcoin purchases as part of its treasury reserve policy.

Kindly MD filed a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the SEC on August 26, allowing the company to issue up to $5 billion in securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, rights, and units.

The filing states that proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes, with a priority on expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Other uses include debt repayment, acquisitions, and working capital.

Kindly MD has already raised more than $500 million in private placements this year to support BTC purchases and previously issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by Bitcoin valued at no less than $400 million.

The company has formally adopted a Treasury Reserve Policy designating Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The strategy involves accumulating BTC long-term, with flexibility to issue additional securities or leverage existing holdings to finance further acquisitions.

Kindly MD added 5,743.91 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. The $5B shelf offering could fund more Bitcoin buys as the company doubles down on its treasury strategy. Bitcoin, meanwhile, traded back above $112K on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a weekend dip below $110K.