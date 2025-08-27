Kindly MD files $5B shelf offering with plans to expand Bitcoin treasury

Key Takeaways

  • Kindly MD filed a $5 billion shelf registration with the SEC, giving it flexibility to issue equity or debt.
  • The company plans to direct proceeds toward Bitcoin purchases as part of its treasury reserve policy.

Kindly MD filed a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the SEC on August 26, allowing the company to issue up to $5 billion in securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, rights, and units.

The filing states that proceeds may be used for general corporate purposes, with a priority on expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Other uses include debt repayment, acquisitions, and working capital.

Kindly MD has already raised more than $500 million in private placements this year to support BTC purchases and previously issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by Bitcoin valued at no less than $400 million.

The company has formally adopted a Treasury Reserve Policy designating Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The strategy involves accumulating BTC long-term, with flexibility to issue additional securities or leverage existing holdings to finance further acquisitions.

Kindly MD added 5,743.91 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. The $5B shelf offering could fund more Bitcoin buys as the company doubles down on its treasury strategy. Bitcoin, meanwhile, traded back above $112K on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a weekend dip below $110K.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/kindly-md-5b-btc-shelf/

