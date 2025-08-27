KindlyMD Files $5 Billion Stock Offering to Fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By: Coincentral
2025/08/27 15:40
TLDR

  • KindlyMD filed for a $5 billion stock offering program to fund Bitcoin purchases after buying $679 million worth of Bitcoin
  • The company’s stock dropped 12% on Tuesday following the announcement, despite being up 550% this year
  • KindlyMD acquired 5,744 Bitcoin at an average price of $118,204 per coin on August 19
  • Red Light Holland also updated its Bitcoin strategy by purchasing 10,600 shares of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF
  • Analysts warn that Bitcoin-focused treasury strategies may drain liquidity from other cryptocurrency markets

KindlyMD shares fell 12% on Tuesday after the healthcare company filed for a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program. The company plans to use the funds to expand its Bitcoin holdings under its new treasury strategy.

Source: Google Finance

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission allows KindlyMD to issue and sell up to $5 billion worth of common stock. The company recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

KindlyMD plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes including Bitcoin accumulation, working capital, acquisitions, and capital expenditures. The company will conduct stock sales through multiple agents including TD Securities, Cantor, and others.

The company made its first major Bitcoin purchase on August 19, acquiring 5,744 Bitcoin for approximately $679 million. The weighted average purchase price was $118,204 per Bitcoin.

Bailey said the offering program will be a critical tool for executing the company’s strategy. He emphasized that building the necessary liquidity will take time but is essential for their Bitcoin accumulation plans.

Stock Performance and Market Reaction

Despite Tuesday’s decline, KindlyMD stock has performed well this year. The shares have surged 330% since early May when the company first announced its Bitcoin strategy plans.

The stock is up 550% for the year overall. After falling 12% during regular trading hours, shares dropped an additional 2.7% in after-hours trading to $7.85.

The filing establishes KindlyMD as a Well-Known Seasoned Issuer, giving the company more flexibility in accessing capital markets. This designation allows for faster and more efficient capital raising but also creates pressure due to large issuance volumes and market volatility risks.

Industry Trend Concerns

KindlyMD joins a growing number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies. Red Light Holland, a Canadian psychedelic truffles farming company, also updated its Bitcoin investment approach on Tuesday.

Red Light Holland purchased 10,600 shares of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. The company is working with a leading exchange to utilize algorithmic trading strategies through Arch Public.

Analysts express concerns about the broader impact of digital asset treasury strategies. The trend may drain liquidity from other cryptocurrency markets as more companies focus exclusively on Bitcoin.

When market conditions deteriorate, companies may be forced to sell assets to maintain operations. This could amplify market declines if hundreds of firms pursue the same strategy simultaneously.

The filing allows KindlyMD to distribute various instruments beyond common stock through underwriters in both the US and Canada.

The post KindlyMD Files $5 Billion Stock Offering to Fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP; four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX within four days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply; 17 wallets out of the 220 holders before the Trump dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens.
