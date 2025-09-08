Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85%

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/08 17:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.09914-1.48%
FORM
FORM$4.1346+9.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+1.73%
K
KINTO$0.363-84.70%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5275+1.30%

Kinto, an Ethereum Layer-2 project, will shut down this month after experiencing a significant exploit in the form of a $1.9M hack in July. The reported hack positioned the project in a critical condition and drained all of its reserve fund, which currently puts them in a position where they cannot secure new funding. The official X (previously Twitter) account of Kinto confirmed the news yesterday. It publicly announced that they were shutting down after exhausting every path to keep going and that they were conducting an orderly wind-down to protect users and the community.  

According to Kinto’s official X post, the Phoenix lenders will recover around 76% of funds, and the victims who suffered the hack are eligible for $1,100 goodwill grants as a consolation.

Users can normally withdraw assets, and the window will open until September 30. An Ethereum claim contract and ERA airdrop are also scheduled for next month.

The recent announcement from the project officials has sparked unprecedented market volatility that led to the native K token sliding 85% in the previous 24 hours, and according to the latest statistics, the token is now 94% down compared to the last month.  

The Kinto Token has significantly plummeted after the team announced the shutdown

The Kinto token, the native and governance token of the Kinto Network, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain and a modular exchange, has slid over 85% after the officials revealed the project shutdown. This news from the project authorities has created panic among the users and triggered a dramatic sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

Kinto was exposed to a smart contract exploit that allowed an anonymous hacker to mint 110,000 fake Kinto tokens on the project’s Arbitrum-based Ethereum Layer 2 and throw them out to the market on July 10. The anonymous hacker reportedly siphoned around $1.55 million from lending pools on Morpho and a Uniswap v4 vault. 

The security researchers had pointed out the flaws earlier, but the DeFi platform failed to act in time, and it ultimately led to this security breach and hack. After a week, Kinto launched a comeback initiative called Phoenix to raise $1 million to reboot trading, and a new $KINTO token was also introduced to restore balance for users.  

The decaying market conditions and negative impacts ended the possibilities of further fundraising and forced the project to end all of its services with immediate effect.

Kinto wrote on Medium that every day that they went on, the funds dwindled further. They had operated without salaries since July, and after the last financing path had fallen through, they had one responsible choice left: to shut down cleanly and protect users/lenders as best as possible.

They had removed all foundation-controlled liquidity from Uniswap to prevent disorderly markets and protect the remaining treasury. They had contacted CEXs and MMs to halt trading and begin their offboarding processes. 

The price of Kinto fell to 81.4% to $0.46 since the project authorities officially confirmed the news. The fall of K token comes after a month of nearly reaching its all-time high price of $14.5 million. The growth and fall of Kinto was monumental, the token reaching an all-time high just after four months of launch.

In April 2025, the token was introduced into the market, and on August 14, it reached an all-time high of $14.5 million. At the moment, the token is trading at $0.3965 and displaying bearish momentum in the market. 

Details regarding the Funds   

Kinto stated that 100% of the remaining assets were dedicated to repaying Phoenix lenders, who had taken real risks to help them relaunch. They would receive 76% of the principal back. To reiterate, the team and investors had never unlocked any Kinto tokens, and none of those tokens had ever moved. In order to maximize loan repayment, the development company was also waiving all the loans to the foundation.

They also added that they were funding top security researchers to continue tracing the 577 ETH exploit and pursue any recoverable funds. They claimed that if anything was recovered, it would flow to the victims first. Kinto commented that their founder would personally donate $55,000 so every eligible victim could receive up to $1,000 per address then. This would ensure that 80% of all depositors received their full amount back. 

The post Kinto to Shut Down After $1.9M Hack, Token Price Falls 85% appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+1.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.010664-2.12%
Pi Network
PI$0.34624+0.47%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07068-26.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002505-3.57%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)