Kiyosaki Warns of European Financial Crisis, Recommends Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver

By: Coinstats
2025/09/01 18:29
Highlights:

  • Kiyosaki warns Europe faces a major crisis, with France near bankruptcy and Germany unrest growing.
  • Kiyosaki urges investors to secure their wealth with Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

  • Max Keiser calls Bitcoin a safe haven as bonds and portfolios collapse.

Experienced investor and Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has cautioned that a major global financial crisis may be approaching. He highlighted a sharp 24% decline in European government bonds alongside a 13% drop in U.S. Treasury bonds. Kiyosaki advised investors to safeguard their wealth by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. In his latest X post, Kiyosaki warned about a coming global economic crisis. He said, “Europe is toast,” and predicted possible bankruptcy in France and unrest in Germany.

Kiyosaki Flags Global Financial Risks

Robert Kiyosaki said France is close to a big revolt, like Bastille Day, because of money problems and possible bankruptcy. He pointed out sharp losses in government bonds, with U.S. Treasuries down 13% since 2020, European bonds falling 24%, and British bonds dropping 32%. Previously, he cautioned that “Nothing is safe” in the current global financial landscape. The veteran investor noted that Japan and China are reducing United States bond holdings while buying more gold and silver. Kiyosaki believes that in today’s uncertain market, gold, silver, and Bitcoin are safer options for investors.

“EUROPE is TOAST…French people are on the verge of a Bastille Day revolt… Civil war in Germany is brewing… This insanity is why I continue to recommend you save yourself — and save gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” Kiyosaki wrote. Kiyosaki said the traditional “60/40” mix of stocks and bonds, once considered safe, is no longer reliable. With U.S. Treasuries falling and European bonds sliding further, he warned that old financial strategies are now risky.

Gold futures recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,500, and silver surged to a 14-year peak ahead of the September FOMC meeting. This surge comes amid growing uncertainty over potential Fed rate cuts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is under heavy selling pressure, erasing all gains from August and dropping more than 15% from its all-time highs.

Max Keiser Warns France Crisis, Calls Bitcoin a Lifeline

Max Keiser, Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, agreed with Kiyosaki, saying France is facing a big crisis called the “Fourth Turning.” He warned that problems like inflation in France will get worse and suggested people consider moving to El Salvador, which is already past this crisis stage. Keiser noted that El Salvador, the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, may offer greater financial and security stability.

Keiser sees Bitcoin as a lifeline from failing fiat currencies, not just an investment. Commentators on X warned that empires often fall due to debt, wars, and disconnected leaders. The analyst pointed to Rome’s currency collapse and Britain’s decline, suggesting today’s turmoil follows a recurring historical cycle. “Bonds were supposed to be the safe asset. They’re imploding. 60/40 portfolios? Dead. Gold is memory. Bitcoin is exile,” he wrote.

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
