‘Knives Out’ Murder Mystery Fans May Like Netflix’s New #1 Movie

The Thursday Murder Club Netflix

Well, KPop Demon Hunters may finally not be planted at #1 anymore on Netflix’s Top 10 list as a few different films have moved past it now. That includes one that has shown up this week, The Thursday Murder Club.

The new murder-based comedy stars two different Oscar winners and one James Bond, having them team up to solve a mystery in a retirement community. The Oscar winners are Ben Kingsley and Helen Mirren, James Bond is Pierce Brosnan and the final actress in the group of four is Celia Imrie, who I certainly don’t mean to disparage. I’ve seen her a number of great things including The Diplomat.

The comedy is directed by Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus, and should give you at least some level of Knives Out vibes, the Netflix Rian Johnson series that is now continually producing new installments. Another similarity is just how many recognizable faces are in the cast besides those four including Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, Richard E. Grant and David Tennant. It’s truly an all-star line-up. Here’s the official synopsis:

The Thursday Murder Club Netflix

So is it…good? It depends who you ask. Critics are largely positive about it, and The Thursday Murder Club has a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a lesser 59% from audiences, but there are barely any reviews in there yet. We can compare that with Knives Out, which has a 97%/92% split, and then its sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which had a 91% and 92%. Welp, not quite as good, but probably still worth watching. There is actually a third Knives Out movie coming to Netflix, Wake Up Dead Man, which will arrive on December 12, 2025.

I find it interesting that Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren have re-teamed here as they are currently playing husband and wife on Mobland, the popular Paramount Plus crime series where they play rather incompetent heads of their family that their children are always trying to rein in. It’s okay, I’d probably recommend it.

We will see how long The Thursday Murder Club remains at #1 and if KPop Demon Hunters can take back that spot in week, what, seven, eight? It’s already the most popular movie in Netflix history and it’s only extending its lead from here. Anyway, check The Thursday Murder Club out if you’re missing Knives Out, though manage expectations.

