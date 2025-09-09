Koah bets on ads to fuel AI apps while OpenAI stalls revenue sharing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:01
SuperRare
RARE$0.05657+2.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017507+10.05%
SEED
SEED$0.001033-0.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.010848+1.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.152+21.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0057-3.06%

Koah, a company focused on AI startups and developers, is bringing sponsored advertisements to AI tools and apps. 

The company, which has raised $5 million, believes integrating ads into AI apps and tools is the best way for developers to monetize their work. Forerunner Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm, supported Koah during its seed round, according to data from CrunchBase.

Koah wants to monetize vibe-coded AI apps

AI-generated ads are everywhere, but it’s rare to see ads when interacting with chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity. Of course, these companies are capable of building this feature on their own. However, Koah is capitalizing on third-party builders that create various apps and tools on top of large models like ChatGPT.

Koah is serving users who are not paying a monthly subscription for an AI model. The company is targeting AI apps with a demographic outside the United States, like in South America or Asia. Developers of such apps struggle to bring in revenue because it’s expensive to scale. Koah fills this gap and provides devs with an ad-based monetization model.

Vibe-coded apps could turn into revenue gushers when integrated with sponsored ads from platforms like Koah. This is similar to the early days of Google and social media apps, also known as Web 2.0.

Koah started integrating ads across AI apps such as Luzia, Liner, and DeepAI. The advertisements are from UpWork, General Medicine, and Skillshare. These ads are labeled as sponsored content by default. They are programmed to pop up during relevant user interactions. For example, a query about website design could trigger an UpWork ad offering freelance support.

GPT devs left waiting on revenue model

Early last year, OpenAI introduced the GPT Store. It’s a place for developers to create customized GPTs and share them with everyone. At the time of launching the GPT Store, OpenAI said, “Users have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT.” Today, the GPT Store is crowded with millions of customized GPTs.

However, the developers of those GPTs are struggling to generate revenue. OpenAI promised to provide a revenue-sharing model with the devs of third-party apps. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during DevDay in November 2023, “Revenue sharing is important to us. We’re going to pay people who build the most useful and the most-used GPTs a portion of our revenue.”

OpenAI started testing the revenue-sharing model and partnered with a selected group of US-based devs. The company announced the pilot phase in March of last year.

OpenAI made no new announcements regarding the progress or wider availability of its proposed revenue-sharing model. The feedback from the developer community has been filled with frustration due to the unknown progress of this proposal.

According to a report from The Information, the ChatGPT maker doubled its revenue this year, reaching $12 billion. Last month, Cryptopolitan reported that OpenAI raised $8.3 billion, valuing the company at $300 billion.

Even with the massive revenue and funds raised, OpenAI is still unprofitable. The tech giant is spending heavily on operations compared to its income. Last year, OpenAI spent $5 billion on operational costs. Based on internal estimates, it is expected to burn $8 billion this year.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/koah-ads-fuel-ai-apps-openai-stalls/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014567+0.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,614.01+0.79%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Share
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Share
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02509-0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:58
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now