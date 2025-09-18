KOSCOM registers 5 new stablecoin trademarks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 15:04
Movement
MOVE$0.132+5.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017482+1.63%
WELL3
WELL$0.000071-23.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.16281+1.70%
Particl
PART$0.2074+0.14%

Korea Exchange affiliate firm KOSCOM has applied for five stablecoin trademarks amidst the wave of Korean won-backed assets taking over the market. It also plans to reorganize its crypto departments.

Summary

  • KOSCOM has registered for five new brand trademarks as it prepares infrastructure to launch Korean-won backed stablecoins.
  • The firm joins the list of major companies preparing to launch a won-backed stablecoin, with BDACS and fanC going ahead and launching their won-backed stablecoins.

According to the South Korean media outlet Seoul Finance, the Korea Securities Computing Corporation or KOSCOM has registered for five stablecoin-related trademarks, which include KSDC, KRW24, KRW365, KOSWON, and KORWON.

The firm’s recent move reflects the evolving stablecoin market in South Korea, which has seen an emergence in Korean won-backed stablecoin projects competing for dominance.

KOSCOM is known for providing tech solutions for the Korean stock exchange, as well as acting as a trading platform for the nation’s financial securities and futures markets. It has also provided trading solutions for securities exchanges in a number of Southeast Asian nations, including Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia.

As part of the shift to “proactively respond” to the stablecoin wave sweeping South Korea, KOSCOM has decided to reorganize its crypto and digital assets departments. One of its recent business moves included an expansion and reorganization of its existing Future Business Division into the “Digital Asset Business Promotion TF Division,” an organization directly under the firm’s chairman.

The department is in the process of pursuing a new mechanism that provides proof-of-concept for stablecoin technology and studies its potential to be used for capital market settlement.

In addition, the team plans to release stablecoins that are designed to facilitate payment for subscriptions and distribution processes. The company hopes to gradually develop and verify stablecoins to enhance payment convenience and stability.

KOSCOM joins South Korea’s stablecoin wave

Head of the KOSCOM Digital Asset Business Promotion TF, Kim Wan-seong described stablecoins as a new means of payment that is already emerging in several parts of the world. This shift was made more apparent with the creation of regulatory frameworks like the STABLE Act in the United States and the Stablecoin Ordinance in Hong Kong.

So far, South Korea has not come up with a solid government-issued guideline to formalize the stablecoin market.

“As a leading capital market IT company, KOSCOM will actively engage in various technological developments and research to advance the digital asset market in line with the market trend of stablecoins spreading,” said Kim in his statement.

KOSCOM has become one of the newer players to join in the stablecoin race. Most recently, firms like BDACS, Toss and fanC have gone ahead and expressed interest in launching South Korean won-backed stablecoins. On Sept. 18, BDACS’ KRW1 became the first won-supported stablecoin to be available on the Avalanche blockchain.

Source: https://crypto.news/koscom-registers-5-new-stablecoin-trademarks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-0.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1475+8.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01719-0.97%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
MemeCore
M$2.73526+13.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444+6.09%
L1
L1$0.007665+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
Share
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.005355+435.50%
Chainbase
C$0.25231+2.11%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03612+2.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms