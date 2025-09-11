Kospi Record High Hints at Bitcoin Bull Run End

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:46
Key Notes

  • South Korea’s Kospi index reached a record high of 4,340 points on Sept.11.
  • Historically, Kospi peaks have aligned with Bitcoin cycle tops in 2017 and 2021.
  • Analysts suggest this correlation signals that the current Bitcoin bull run may be nearing its end.

South Korea’s main equity index, the Kospi, climbed to a record high of 4,340 points, driven by strong earnings in the semiconductor sector and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts.

However, after a 38% gain year-to-date, some market participants warn of potential profit-taking if corporate earnings fail to meet expectations.


This development is prompting caution among some analysts. Based on historical data, the new high for the Kospi could indicate that the bull run for Bitcoin

BTC
$114 192



24h volatility:
1.6%


Market cap:
$2.27 T



Vol. 24h:
$48.61 B

is approaching its conclusion.

Analysis from the crypto platform Alphractal shows a pattern of the Kospi and Bitcoin (BTC) peaking around the same time.

This occurred in late 2017 and again in the second half of 2021, with both assets entering bear markets shortly after.

Kospi and Bitcoin Show Historical Correlation

The relationship between the two assets highlights their shared sensitivity to global economic shifts. When investor confidence is high, capital tends to flow into both emerging markets like South Korea and riskier assets such as crypto.

This pattern suggests that a peak in the Kospi could precede a similar move for the Bitcoin price.

Joao Wedson, the CEO of Alphractal, noted that the index’s new high serves as an incremental signal that the current Bitcoin cycle peak may be near. He explained that smart money often rotates between different asset classes, and this could be a sign of such a shift.

This rotation involves taking profits from assets that have seen significant gains and reallocating capital to markets with different growth cycles or lower perceived risk.

The Kospi’s peak could therefore represent a broader de-risking trend among institutional investors.

While the correlation is not a definitive predictor of market behavior, it provides a point of consideration for traders monitoring the four-year cycle. The connection to macroeconomic conditions underscores how digital assets are increasingly tied to the broader financial markets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/kospi-record-high-hints-at-bitcoin-bull-run-end/

