'KPop Demon Hunters' Doubles Its Sales — But It Still Can't Hit No. 1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:49
Despite being one of 2025’s most popular releases, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack climbs to a new high of No. 5 on the Top Album Sales after a 235% sales boost. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Ken Jeong speaks during Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” A Sing-Along Event at Regal LA Live on August 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

“Golden,” the biggest hit from KPop Demon Hunters, has conquered multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, where it became a rare track by a girl group (or a K-pop act) to lead the charge. While “Golden” steals much of the spotlight, the album that accompanies the movie is also hugely successful when it comes to streams and sales — but somehow the full-length has never hit No. 1 on some of Billboard’s most important rankings, despite being among the most popular titles of the year. This week, the set climbs to a new high on one roster thanks to a huge uptick in purchases.

KPop Demon Hunters Cracks the Top Five

KPop Demon Hunters only climbs on one album chart this frame. The soundtrack rises from No. 9 to No. 5 on the Top Album Sales list in its tenth week, hitting a new all-time high and cracking the top five for the first time.

A Huge Boost in Sales

The soundtrack rises to a new peak on the Top Album Sales chart thanks to a large increase in purchases. Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame in America, KPop Demon Hunters sold 18,300 copies. That’s up 235% from the period before.

Still Short of No. 1

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack stays steady on two other lists, holding in the runner-up space on the Billboard 200 and the Top Streaming Albums charts simultaneously. That position marks its all-time highs on those rosters, as it hasn’t hit No. 1 yet.

Four Titles Have Blocked the Album from No. 1

Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has been held back from No. 1 on the Billboard 200 by four titles, largely by I’m the Problem by Morgan Wallen. That country project stepped aside two weeks in a row as JackBoys 2 by JackBoys and Travis Scott, and then Don’t Tap the Glass by Tyler, The Creator led the charge. This week, Stray Kids debut Karma at No. 1, earning a seventh champion.

A Box Office Boost for the Album

KPop Demon Hunters’ sales likely grew thanks to it being released in theaters. Netflix rarely puts movies in theaters, but this title is so popular the company may have earned upwards of $20 million at the box office, which spurred a sales spike and renewed interest in the album that has been growing ever since it dropped.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/06/kpop-demon-hunters-doubles-its-sales—but-it-still-cant-hit-no-1/

