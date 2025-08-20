‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Is Up Against Netflix’s Big New Original Movie

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:30
kpop2

Kpop Demon Hunters

Netflix

What, just because a movie came out in June and two months later it’s still #1 on Netflix, that means it can’t be beaten? Well, so far, yes, that’s what it means. It’s only happened a few times, but when it’s been knocked off the top, KPop Demon Hunters immediately recaptures #1 as it sails toward becoming what may be Netflix’s most-watched original movie ever.

But enter another Netflix original movie, this one starring one of summer’s hottest actresses, Vanessa Kirby, and based on a best-selling book. Kirby is starring in Night Always Comes, a thriller that’s a Netflix original adapting The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin back in 2021. Here’s the synopsis:

So not exactly a rom-com, then. The movie does not boast the most recognizable cast. Past Kirby, there’s Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park and that’s kind of it. The movie is directed by Benjamin Caron, who, it turns out, actually did three episodes of Andor and 11 episodes of The Crown. Very nice!

Night Always Comes

Netflix

However, Night Always Comes appears to be…quite bad. The movie only has a 57% Rotten critic score and an even worse 43% audience score. This is competing with KPop Demon Hunters’ 97% and 91% respectively. While Kirby had a great turn as Sue Storm in this summer’s Fantastic Four over at Marvel, it appears this follow-up a few weeks later is not it.

As for KPop Demon Hunters, what record shall we mention this week? Well it just got three songs inside the Billboard Top 10 list, which breaks several records across both KPop or movie soundtracks more generally. Again, every day that KPop Demon Hunters remains on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list, it’s extending a record run on that service. The latest news here is that the directors are now in active talks for a sequel, because of course they are.

It is not impossible that Night Always Comes at least temporarily knocks KPop Demon Hunters down from #1, given that it’s got a cool title, synopsis and Vanessa Kirby on the cover, but I would not put money on that. I have no idea when KPop Demon Hunters will finally, fully slide down the top 10 list here, but it’s not going to be any time soon.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/08/20/kpop-demon-hunters-is-up-against-netflixs-big-new-original-movie/

