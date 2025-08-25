‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Matches Taylor Swift And Drake

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 02:03
Four tracks from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack sit inside the top five on the Billboard Global 200, matching Taylor Swift and Drake’s previous feats. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Rei Ami attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Just when it seems like the songs from KPop Demon Hunters can’t get any bigger, that’s just what they do. Week after week, the original tracks created for the Netflix animated film are rising across seemingly every Billboard chart on which they appear, and the cuts have become especially successful on the worldwide rankings.

This frame is a very special one for KPop Demon Hunters and both its fake and real musical contributors, as the soundtrack manages a feat only achieved by two of the biggest names in music history.

Four of the Five Biggest Songs Globally

On the Billboard Global 200 — the company’s ranking of the most consumed songs around the planet — four of the top five tracks come from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. “Golden” is steady at No. 1, while “Soda Pop” rises to its high point of No. 3. “Your Idol” improves to No. 4, and “How It’s Done” hits its No. 5 peak. While a number of different artists are credited on each track, they all come from the same album, making this week’s performance particularly notable.

Taylor Swift and Drake Have Managed the Same Feat

Only four other albums have managed to score at least four top five hits on the Billboard Global 200 at the same time, according to Billboard. Three of them belong to Taylor Swift, who is the only singular artist to have managed the feat more than once. Swift claimed at least four of the highest five spaces on the roster three years in a row when Midnights, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and The Tortured Poets Department debuted.

Drake has not matched Swift in terms of frequency, but he was the first act to manage the showing. The rapper’s name appeared in Nos. 2 through 5 on the Billboard Global 200 back in 2021 when his full-length Certified Lover Boy arrived.

Chappell Roan Falls as Alex Warren Holds at No. 2

KPop Demon Hunters is able to conquer the Billboard Global 200 in such an exciting fashion not only due to rising interest, but also thanks to one recent smash falling. Last week, Chappell Roan debuted her latest single “The Subway” at No. 3, and in its second frame on the Billboard Global 200, the tune drops to No. 10.

Breaking up the winning streak enjoyed by the soundtrack is Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.” That former champion holds at No. 2.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/24/kpop-demon-hunters-matches-taylor-swift-and-drake/

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/24/kpop-demon-hunters-matches-taylor-swift-and-drake/
