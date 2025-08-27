‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Matches Taylor Swift, Harry Styles And Bad Bunny

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:38
The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack lands five top 10 hits on the Billboard Global 200, the first soundtrack ever to reach the milestone. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: May Hong attends the KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

On the current edition of the Billboard Global 200, the weekly chart that shows which songs the world is consuming, it’s clear that KPop Demon Hunters is the hottest thing in music at the moment. Half of all the spaces inside the top 10 on the competitive ranking belong to tracks featured in the Netflix animated film. As one tune finally reaches the uppermost tier, the album joins a select few beloved titles and makes history.

11 Albums in History with Five Top 10s

KPop Demon Hunters is now just the eleventh album in history to score five top 10 hits — either all at the same time or at any point. Billboard notes that the set is also the first soundtrack to manage the feat, as all 10 of the other projects are traditional studio LPs connected to some of the biggest names in the industry.

Taylor Swift’s Done So Three Times

Taylor Swift has seen three different albums rack up at least five top 10s on the Billboard Global 200, and in some cases she’s pushed well past that number. Swift first managed the feat in 2022 with Midnights. She accomplished the showing the next two years as well, in 2023 with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and then last year with The Tortured Poets Department.

…and Drake Has as Well

Drake joins Swift in this accomplishment, as three of his albums also feature at least five tunes that have spent time inside the Billboard Global 200’s top 10. That list includes Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss – his collaborative project with 21 Savage – and For All the Dogs.

Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles

Bad Bunny has seen both Un Verano Sin Ti and his most recent album Debí Tirar Más Fotos add at least five top 10s to his growing career total of wins on the Billboard Global 200. Kendrick Lamar’s GNX and Harry Styles’s Harry’s House also managed the showing, and they are the only full-lengths from those artists to do so — at least so far.

Five Top 10s at the Same Time

Most of the top 10s on the Billboard Global 200 taken from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack are steady from where they sat last week. “Golden” once again leads the charge, while “Soda Pop,” “Your Idol,” and “How It’s Done” are non-movers at Nos. 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

“What It Sounds Like” changes the game for the album, as the tune reaches the highest space for the first time. Nine weeks into its time on the Billboard Global 200, “What It Sounds Like” lifts from No. 11 to No. 10.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/26/kpop-demon-hunters-matches-taylor-swift-harry-styles-and-bad-bunny/

