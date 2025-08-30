‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Owns 70% Of The Top 10 Hits On One Chart

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 22:56
The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack occupies seven of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, led by “Golden” at No. 1 again. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Kevin Woo, Arden Cho and REI AMI attend the KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack and the songs created specifically for the animated film have become cultural phenomena, just as the movie itself has. The tunes and the full-length have performed spectacularly well for months, but it’s on streaming platforms the music shows off the most. That makes sense, since the production skews younger and has consumed largely – but not exclusively – on digital platforms.

The soundtrack’s current performance on one of Billboard’s most competitive charts shows just how massive KPop Demon Hunters has become on sites like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and iHeartRadio in the U.S.

70% of the Top 10

On this week’s Streaming Songs chart, Billboard’s ranking of the most-played tunes across America, tracks from KPop Demon Hunters fill seven spaces inside the top 10. It’s incredibly rare for any album to occupy 70% of the highest tier on the ranking. Typically, only brand new releases from the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, or Kendrick Lamar even approach that kind of dominance.

“Golden” Holds at No. 1

“Golden” is steady at No. 1 as it again ranks as the most-streamed track in America, regardless of genre or language. Two other tunes, “Your Idol” and “How It’s Done,” remain at their all-time peaks of Nos. 3 and 6, respectively.

“Soda Pop,” “What It Sounds Like” and “Free”

Four other cuts from the soundtrack ascend to new peaks on the Streaming Songs tally this week. That roundup is led by “Soda Pop,” which lifts to No. 4. “What It Sounds Like,” “Free,” and “Takedown” all improve as well, with the latter two breaking into the highest tier after sitting just outside of it last frame.

“Takedown” and “Strategy” Debut

At the same time that KPop Demon Hunters claims seven top 10 smashes, two additional tracks from the project debut on the Streaming Songs chart. “Takedown,” which is credited to three members of the South Korean girl group Twice, opens at No. 40, while another version of the same track appears at No. 9. Twice’s single “Strategy” opens at No. 45, rounding out all the cuts featured on the soundtrack.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/30/kpop-demon-hunters-owns-70-of-the-top-10-hits-on-one-chart/

