‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’

“Golden,” the hit from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, returns to No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart in the U.K. while topping all major rankings for the first time. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation, Netflix and Kristine Belson, President, Sony Pictures Animation, speak during the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

For several weeks now, “Golden,” the massive hit from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has ranked as one of the biggest songs in the world. At times, the track has even landed at No. 1 on both of Billboard’s global tallies. The tune, which is credited to both the fictional girl group HUNTR/X as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the three vocalists that portray the members of the girl group, has reached the top spot on singles rankings in most of the largest music markets in the world.

This week, it’s the biggest cut in the United Kingdom — no matter which list one looks at.

“Golden” Hits No. 1 on the Streaming Chart

For the first time ever, “Golden” is the top-streamed tune in the U.K. This frame, the HUNTR/X cut leaps from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, officially becoming a champion and finally leading in its seventh frame on the one major tally that the track had yet to conquer.

“Golden” Returns to the Top Spot

At the same time that “Golden” finds its way to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, the tune also dominates the Official Singles tally, but not for the first time. “Golden” first reached No. 1 two weeks ago and then stepped back to the runner-up space for one turn. Now the K-pop cut is once again the biggest song in the U.K.

A Non-Mover at No. 1 on the Sales Tallies

“Golden” is steady at No. 1 on the only other two U.K.-based charts on which it currently appears. The KPop Demon Hunters smash is a bestseller once more on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads rankings. “Golden” has led the charge on those lists for two consecutive turns, and has lived inside the top 10 for several additional periods.

“Soda Pop,” “Your Idol,” “Free” and “How It’s Done”

Seven smashes credited to either HUNTR/X or Saja Boys – the other made-up K-pop act from the movie – as well as the vocalists and actors named individually, climb across a variety of charts in the U.K. In almost every instance, songs like “Soda Pop,” “Your Idol,” “Free,” “How It’s Done,” “What It Sounds Like,” and “Takedown” reach new high points, as everything connected to KPop Demon Hunters is growing in popularity.

Even a pair of tunes credited to K-pop girl group Twice — which was also involved with the animated blockbuster — climb to never-before-seen highs. Both “Takedown” and “Strategy” surge, and the band even manages to collect its debut top 40 hit on the Official Singles chart.