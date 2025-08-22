‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Reaches No. 1 On Every Major Chart With ‘Golden’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:55
Sidekick
K$0.2174-0.04%
U
U$0.016+8.10%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020911+7.46%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1454-3.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Major
MAJOR$0.17137+5.75%

“Golden,” the hit from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, returns to No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart in the U.K. while topping all major rankings for the first time. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: (L-R) Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation, Netflix and Kristine Belson, President, Sony Pictures Animation, speak during the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Getty Images for Netflix

For several weeks now, “Golden,” the massive hit from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has ranked as one of the biggest songs in the world. At times, the track has even landed at No. 1 on both of Billboard’s global tallies. The tune, which is credited to both the fictional girl group HUNTR/X as well as Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the three vocalists that portray the members of the girl group, has reached the top spot on singles rankings in most of the largest music markets in the world.

This week, it’s the biggest cut in the United Kingdom — no matter which list one looks at.

“Golden” Hits No. 1 on the Streaming Chart

For the first time ever, “Golden” is the top-streamed tune in the U.K. This frame, the HUNTR/X cut leaps from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, officially becoming a champion and finally leading in its seventh frame on the one major tally that the track had yet to conquer.

“Golden” Returns to the Top Spot

At the same time that “Golden” finds its way to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart, the tune also dominates the Official Singles tally, but not for the first time. “Golden” first reached No. 1 two weeks ago and then stepped back to the runner-up space for one turn. Now the K-pop cut is once again the biggest song in the U.K.

A Non-Mover at No. 1 on the Sales Tallies

“Golden” is steady at No. 1 on the only other two U.K.-based charts on which it currently appears. The KPop Demon Hunters smash is a bestseller once more on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads rankings. “Golden” has led the charge on those lists for two consecutive turns, and has lived inside the top 10 for several additional periods.

“Soda Pop,” “Your Idol,” “Free” and “How It’s Done”

Seven smashes credited to either HUNTR/X or Saja Boys – the other made-up K-pop act from the movie – as well as the vocalists and actors named individually, climb across a variety of charts in the U.K. In almost every instance, songs like “Soda Pop,” “Your Idol,” “Free,” “How It’s Done,” “What It Sounds Like,” and “Takedown” reach new high points, as everything connected to KPop Demon Hunters is growing in popularity.

Even a pair of tunes credited to K-pop girl group Twice — which was also involved with the animated blockbuster — climb to never-before-seen highs. Both “Takedown” and “Strategy” surge, and the band even manages to collect its debut top 40 hit on the Official Singles chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/kpop-demon-hunters-reaches-no-1-on-every-major-chart-with-golden/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto