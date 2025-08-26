‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Soundtrack Makes Billboard History

Topline The Netflix smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” is poised to break the all-time record for the most-watched film ever on the platform this week after successfully jumping into theatres with a series of singalong showings over the weekend and making history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey form the band Huntr/x in “KPop Demon Hunters.” NETFLIX

Key Facts

Billboard on Monday said the movie’s soundtrack has broken a record to become the first soundtrack to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs. In the chart dated Aug. 30, “Golden” holds the No. 1 spot for the second time while “Your Idol” is at No. 4, “Soda Pop” is at No. 5 and “How It’s Done” is at No. 10. The news comes the same week “KPop Demon Hunters” is on track to overtake 2021’s “Red Notice” as the most-watched movie in Netflix history. With 210.5 million views to date, “KPop Demon Hunters” is only 20.4 million views away from smashing the “Red Notice” record and the movie has notched that many new views each of the last eight weeks. “KPop Demon Hunters” spent its ninth week in the top 10 on Netflix with 26 million views the week of Aug. 11 to Aug. 17, the latest data available, and made the most-watched list in 80 countries.

Boy band Saja Boys. NETFLIX

What To Watch For

Netflix is expected to release the film’s latest viewing numbers Tuesday.

Surprising Fact

“KPop Demon Hunters” grossed an estimated $18 million at the box office last weekend, two months after its streaming release, making it the first Netflix release to later reach No. 1 at the box office. The film opened at roughly 1,700 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited singalong run and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings.

Key Background

Netflix released “KPop Demon Hunters” on June 20. The film follows K-pop girl group Huntr/x (secret demon hunters) as they challenge rival boy band Saja Boys (secretly demons). The movie was an instant hit. With a 97% critics score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has been praised for its “catchy hits” and as a “dazzling watch.” “KPop” knocked “Happy Gilmore 2,” which had Netflix’s biggest opening weekend ever in the U.S., out of the No. 1 spot after just two weeks and, of its nine weeks on the chart, has been the most-watched English film for four.

Tangent

The movie’s soundtrack has 12 songs and, as a Spotify artist, the KPop Demon Hunters Cast has 51.8 million monthly listeners on the platform. In addition to the record it broke Monday, “KPop Demon Hunters” is only the fifth soundtrack ever to achieve four Hot 100 top 10s at all, and the first since “Waiting To Exhale” in 1995. “Golden” in the chart’s No. 1 spot makes singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI the first K-pop girl group to top the Hot 100 and the first all-female trio to do so since Destiny’s Child topped with “Bootylicious” in 2001. When it hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on July 1, “KPop Demon Hunters” became the highest-charting soundtrack since “Wicked” ranked No. 8 on Jan. 25.

What Are Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies? (as Of Aug. 25, 2025)

“Red Notice” (2021) — 230.9 million views “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025) — 210.5 million views “Carry-On” (2024) — 172.1 million views “Don’t Look Up” (2021) — 171.4 million views “The Adam Project” (2022) — 157.6 million views “Bird Box” (2018) — 157.4 million views “Back in Action” (2025) — 147.2 million views “Leave the World Behind” (2023) — 143.4 million views “The Gray Man” (2022) — 139.3 million views “Damsel” (2024) — 138 million views

