Kraft Heinz to split into two companies

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 19:29
RICE AI
RICE$0.09916+31.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017483-4.73%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-21.34%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009782-0.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001776+1.48%

Kraft mac & cheese and Heinz ketchup.

Natalie Rice | CNBC

Kraft Heinz will split into two companies, reversing much of the blockbuster $46 billion merger from a decade ago that created one of the biggest food companies in the world.

The first of the two new companies, which are not yet named, will primarily include shelf-stable meals and will be home to brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia and Kraft mac and cheese. Kraft Heinz said that company on its own would have $15.4 billion in 2024 net sales, and approximately 75% of those sales would come from sauces, spreads and seasonings.

Kraft Heinz said the second new company would be a “scaled portfolio of North America staples” and would include items such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft singles and Lunchables. That company will have approximately $10.4 billion in 2024 net sales.

“Kraft Heinz’s brands are iconic and beloved, but the complexity of our current structure makes it challenging to allocate capital effectively, prioritize initiatives and drive scale in our most promising areas,” said Miguel Patricio, executive chair of the board for Kraft Heinz. “By separating into two companies, we can allocate the right level of attention and resources to unlock the potential of each brand to drive better performance and the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

The deal that created Kraft Heinz in 2015 was the brainchild of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and private equity firm 3G Capital. While investors originally cheered the merger, the luster began to fade as the combined company’s U.S. sales faltered.

Then came a disclosure in February 2019 that Kraft Heinz had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its accounting policies and internal controls. The company also slashed its dividend by 36% and took a $15.4 billion write-down on Kraft and Oscar Mayer, two of its biggest brands. Days later, Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway had overpaid for Kraft.

A leadership shakeup and more write-downs of iconic brands, like Maxwell House and Velveeta, followed. Kraft Heinz also began divesting some of its businesses, selling off most of its cheese unit to French dairy giant Lactalis and its nuts division, including the Planters brand, to Hormel.

In recent quarters, the company has invested in boosting some of its brands, like Lunchables and Capri Sun. Despite turnaround efforts, shares of Kraft Heinz have slid roughly 60% since the merger closed in 2015.

The split comes as more big food companies pursue breakups to divest from slower-growth categories and impress investors again.

In August, Keurig Dr Pepper announced that it will undo the 2018 deal that merged a coffee company with the 7 Up owner. Keurig Dr Pepper plans to separate after it closes its $18 billion acquisition of Dutch coffee company JDE Peet’s. And two years ago, Kellogg spun off its snacks business into Kellanova and renamed itself as WK Kellogg.

— CNBC’s Michele Luhn contributed to this report.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/02/kraft-heinz-split.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Newsfile Corp, Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 34 Bitcoins for approximately $38 million, at an average price of $111,374 per Bitcoin (including fees). As of September 1, 2025, the company will hold a total of 3,205 Bitcoins, representing a total net investment of approximately $374 million, at an average purchase price of $116,653. Sequans stated it will continue to use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with funding sources including equity, debt issuance, and operating cash flow.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0022096+18.47%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3992-2.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009793+0.03%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 18:50
Share
Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Kryptomarkt stolpert in den September – ausgerechnet in den „Problemmonat“ für Bitcoin & Co. Bitcoin, Ethereum und XRP wirken aktuell wie auf dünnem Eis – kaum Bewegung, aber die Unsicherheit ist mit Händen zu greifen. Technische Indikatoren und die allgemeine Marktstimmung lassen nichts Gutes ahnen: Ein erneuter Preisrückgang könnte direkt vor der Tür stehen. Warum […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,303.18-0.12%
XRP
XRP$2.7783+0.07%
EINSTEIN
EIN$0.000316-24.22%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 19:05
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.009132+0.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share

Trending News

More

Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ether Machine Raises $654M Ahead of Nasdaq Debut

Dormakaba Holding AG (DOKA.SW) Stock: Drops 6.31% Despite Beating Profit Forecast