Kredete Completes $22 Million Series A Funding, Led by AfricInvest

PANews reported on September 17th that African fintech company Kredete , according to Partech Partners , has announced the completion of a $ 22 million Series A funding round led by AfricInvest through its Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF) and Financial Inclusion Vehicles (FIVE), with participation from Partech and Polymorphic Capital. This round brings Kredete's total funding to $24.75 million. Kredete is dedicated to helping African immigrants improve their credit histories through stablecoin payments and credit-building services, with plans to expand to Canada, the UK, and Europe. The company will launch new features such as Africa's first stablecoin credit card, rental credit reports, and credit savings plans. It will also build a bank and wallet aggregation API covering 41 countries to facilitate secure and low-cost cross-border payments for businesses. Kredete currently has over 700,000 monthly active users, has remitted $ 500 million, and has seen its users' US credit scores increase by an average of 58 points.