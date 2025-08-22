Kroll faces class-action suit as FTX creditors allege daily scam emails

FTX creditors claim they are being targeted via phishing emails after their information was leaked in a data breach in August 2023.

Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll is facing a class-action lawsuit for alleged negligent behavior over a data breach that impacted creditors of FTX, BlockFi, and Genesis.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in a US district court by Hall Attorneys on behalf of FTX customer Jacob Repko and other crypto creditors who were affected by Kroll’s data breach.

The suit claims that crypto creditors have been facing phishing attacks, a cybercrime where malicious actors try to gain sensitive information, due to a data breach that Kroll faced in August 2023, in which malicious actors managed to attain personal information of crypto creditors.

