Kyrgyz Authorities to Move All Public Services to Blockchain by 2028

The government intends to digitize and move all key public services to blockchain by 2028.

The country has adopted a law on virtual assets, operates a state-owned crypto exchange and is preparing a gold-backed USDKG stablecoin.

Kyrgyzstan seeks to establish itself as a digital and investment-attractive center of Eurasia.

In an interview with Cointelegraph, Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, spoke about the country’s digital transformation priorities and Web3 plans. According to him, by 2028 all basic government services will be available online and integrated with blockchain technologies.

This, he emphasized, should reduce bureaucracy, increase citizens’ trust and ensure transparency of interaction with the state.

According to the prime minister, digitalization is one of the three key areas of development, along with infrastructure projects and investment in human capital. The country is building power plants, transport corridors and data centers, and universities are increasing the number of engineering and IT jobs, Kasymaliyev said.

Blockchain is being emphasized as a tool for transparency and investor confidence, the government official said. He noted that the technology is included in the Digital Kyrgyzstan 2024-2028 strategy, and “regulatory sandboxes” are being created for private companies to test products without excessive barriers.

Since 2022, Kyrgyzstan has had a law on virtual assets regulating the issuance, storage, and circulation of cryptocurrencies. Licensing and mandatory KYC/AML procedures are provided for market participants.

The activities of the sector are monitored by the Financial Supervision Service and the Financial Intelligence Service. A state crypto exchange Coin National Exchange has also been established, which undergoes independent audits and publishes reports on reserves.

A special emphasis is made on the USDKG project — a stablecoin backed by the country’s gold reserves. The token is issued with the support of the Ministry of Finance and is fully backed by physical metal stored in the State Development Bank. All reserves will be independently audited, and the results will be published in the public domain.

According to the authorities, this will make the USDKG a reliable instrument for international settlements and investment attraction.

Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is positioning itself as a technological and reliable partner in the center of Eurasia, where green energy, flexible regulation and rapid pace of implementation of modern solutions are combined.