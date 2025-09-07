Lady Gaga Dominates The Dance Chart As One Of Her Classic Albums Surges

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07
Lady Gaga scores three top 10s on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart as Born This Way returns, joining Mayhem and The Fame in the highest tier. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “Joker: Folie a Deux” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Lady Gaga is not just a pop star—she’s one of the most successful electronic musicians of all time, according to the Billboard charts. Much of her output is classified as electronic/dance, and she regularly conquers the lists of the most-consumed albums in those styles. Her latest, Mayhem, has barely faltered, and this frame, an older collection returns to the highest tier, helping her prove her dominance once more.

Born This Way Returns to the Top 10

Gaga’s Born This Way returns to the top 10 on the Top Dance Albums chart. The bestseller and generation-defining project climbs from No. 14, where it sat last week, to No. 9 this frame.

Mayhem And The Fame Own the Top Two

Gaga claims a trio of top 10 winners on the Top Dance Albums ranking at the moment. Mayhem and The Fame are steady at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

All Three Have Reached No. 1

All three current top 10s from Gaga have hit No. 1. Born This Way spent the least amount of time — 19 weeks — on top, which is still an impressive run in first place. Mayhem is up to 24 turns at No. 1. The title has only spent 25 weeks on the Top Dance Albums roster, and has stepped away from the summit just once. The Fame is a historic win on the genre-specific list, as it’s up to 598 weeks total on the chart — 193 of which at No. 1.

A Career Of Top-Tier Dance Albums

Gaga has sent nine collections to Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart throughout her career. All of them peaked inside the top 10, and only one missed out on ruling. In addition to her three current top 10 smashes, the Grammy and Oscar winner also led the charge with Chromatica, Artpop, The Fame Monster EP, Dawn of Chromatica, and The Remix. Only Born This Way: The Remix failed to rule, as it stalled at No. 3 back in 2011.

