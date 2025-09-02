Lady Gaga’s Double Comeback Features A Striking Coincidence

Lady Gaga’s “Disease” and “Die With a Smile” both reenter different Billboard charts at No. 15 ahead of the release of her new single, “The Dead Dance.” LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: (Exclusive Coverage) Lady Gaga performs during the kick off of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In just a few days, Lady Gaga will release a new single. “The Dead Dance” was written and recorded for Netflix’s series Wednesday, as the singer is set to be featured in season two. The first several episodes of the second installment have already been unveiled, while the rest of the season will be shared on September 3.

Ahead of “The Dead Dance” arriving, several of Gaga’s most recent singles return to Billboard charts, and she may experience another surge in the next few frames, thanks to all the excitement around her new track.

“Disease” Returns to One Billboard Chart

“Disease,” the dark dance-pop tune that helped introduce Gaga’s then-upcoming album Mayhem, is back on the Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart this week. The track, which previously soared to fifth place on one of Billboard’s newest rankings, reappears at No. 15, in last place.

“Die with a Smile” Also Reappears in the Same Spot

Coincidentally, “Die With a Smile,” Gaga’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, reappears in the same position – No. 15 – only on a different list. The Grammy-winning track reenters the Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling cuts of any style throughout the U.S., but only on platforms like iTunes.

Luminate reports that “Die With a Smile” returns to the Digital Song Sales list in fifteenth place thanks to almost 1,800 pure purchases. That sum is up more than 22% from the frame prior.

“Die with a Smile” Lives on Several Tallies

Unlike “Disease,” “Die With a Smile” can be found on more than just the one tally it returns to this week. The Mars/Gaga duet lives on eight rankings at the moment, and one of its lowest positions comes on the sales chart.

“Die With a Smile” is comfortable inside the top 10 on two of Billboard’s pop radio lists, as it holds in second place on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and dips to No. 4 on the Adult Contemporary ranking. “Die With a Smile” is also present inside the top 10 on both of the worldwide rosters and the Radio Songs chart. “Die With a Smile” climbs one space to No. 11 on the Hot 100 after it celebrated its first year on that competitive tally just days ago.