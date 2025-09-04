Lady Gaga’s New ‘Wednesday’ Single Shoots Straight Into The Top 10

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance,” featured in Netflix’s Wednesday, debuts at No. 10 on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart as a deluxe edition of Mayhem arrives. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga’s latest acting role sees her join Netflix’s Wednesday, which recently wrapped unveiling season two. The streamer split the second installment into two parts, with the final round of episodes premiering on September 3. Gaga’s involvement stretched beyond her acting chops, as she also wrote and recorded a tune specifically for the program. The singer teased “The Dead Dance” and formally announced it just days before its release, and now the track has become a quick bestseller.

Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance” Debuts

In the United States, as of the time of writing, “The Dead Dance” sits at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. The track needed very little time to rocket into the highest tier on the list of the bestselling cuts on the most important digital sales platform in the U.S.

Mayhem Deluxe Edition

At the same time that “The Dead Dance” became available as a single, Gaga released an extended edition of her latest album Mayhem. The full-length now includes three additional tracks — “Can’t Stop the High,” “Kill for Love,” and “The Dead Dance.”

Lady Gaga’s Latest No. 1 Album

Gaga is only a few months removed from sharing Mayhem, which arrived in early March. The project brought her back to the dark dance-pop that turned her into a superstar in the first place and easily opened at No. 1 on rankings all around the world.

“Die With a Smile” Led the Charge

“The Dead Dance” is the fourth official single from Mayhem, now featured on the deluxe edition. Earlier this summer, Gaga joined Bruno Mars to release “Die With a Smile.” While that cut sounds nothing like anything else on Mayhem, it has proved to be the biggest hit.

“Die With a Smile” spent more than a year on the Hot 100 and added another No. 1 to both musicians’ catalogs.

“Disease” and “Abracadabra”

Follow-up Mayhem singles “Disease” and “Abracadabra” leaned much more into the electronic dance floor anthems that Gaga is known for, though neither cracked the top 10 on the Hot 100.