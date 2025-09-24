TLDR Lamina1 partners with Linea to bring creator-controlled media to Ethereum. Artefact, a post-AI role-playing game, is the first project on Linea. Linea’s zkEVM technology enables fast, low-fee, secure content creation. Verax platform ensures secure, verifiable IP protection for creators on Linea. Lamina1, a blockchain-based content platform founded by cyberpunk author Neal Stephenson, has teamed [...] The post Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Lamina1 partners with Linea to bring creator-controlled media to Ethereum. Artefact, a post-AI role-playing game, is the first project on Linea. Linea’s zkEVM technology enables fast, low-fee, secure content creation. Verax platform ensures secure, verifiable IP protection for creators on Linea. Lamina1, a blockchain-based content platform founded by cyberpunk author Neal Stephenson, has teamed [...] The post Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.

Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 00:12
TLDR

  • Lamina1 partners with Linea to bring creator-controlled media to Ethereum.
  • Artefact, a post-AI role-playing game, is the first project on Linea.
  • Linea’s zkEVM technology enables fast, low-fee, secure content creation.
  • Verax platform ensures secure, verifiable IP protection for creators on Linea.

Lamina1, a blockchain-based content platform founded by cyberpunk author Neal Stephenson, has teamed up with ConsenSys’ layer-2 network, Linea. This collaboration aims to empower creators by providing control over their intellectual property (IP) and a direct connection to their audiences. The partnership seeks to shift the landscape of digital storytelling, enabling creators to better manage their content in the evolving Web3 ecosystem.

Investment and Support from Key Industry Figures

Lamina1’s vision is supported by notable industry figures, including Joe Lubin, the co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of ConsenSys. Lubin, who invested in the project, recognizes Lamina1 as a leader in the emerging on-chain revolution. Along with Systemic Ventures, these investments signal growing confidence in Lamina1’s potential to redefine content creation within blockchain frameworks. Since its launch in 2022, the platform has attracted over 150,000 active addresses, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower creators while maintaining full control over their IP.

Lamina1 and Linea’s Vision for Interactive Content

The partnership between Lamina1 and Linea also introduces Spaces, a new product that will host interactive, story-driven worlds, allowing creators to control their content and engage with their fans. One of the first projects within Spaces is Artefact, a collaborative effort between Neal Stephenson, Weta Workshop, and the Lamina1 team. Set in a post-AI world, Artefact offers a role-playing experience where players can join factions, collect data fragments, and influence the direction of the narrative. This project highlights how Lamina1 plans to combine storytelling with Web3 elements, offering both creative freedom and financial opportunities for content creators.

Notably, Artefact is expected to leverage Linea’s zkEVM technology, which provides a robust environment for the development of creator-driven platforms. This technology promises fast and secure transactions, low fees, and scalability. For creators, these benefits mean they can engage in an ecosystem that is decentralized yet capable of handling the demands of interactive content at scale.

Enhancing Content Creation with Scalable Ethereum Solutions

Linea’s zkEVM technology is crucial to the success of Lamina1’s content creation platform. As the largest ZK-rollup on Ethereum, Linea offers a decentralized environment that guarantees security and efficiency. Its zero-knowledge proofs ensure fast finality between Ethereum and Linea, enhancing the user experience by allowing creators to seamlessly interact with their audience without the burden of high fees or slow transaction speeds.

This partnership has already demonstrated the advantages of zkEVM in real-world applications. For example, the Verax platform, which operates alongside Linea, allows creators to attach verifiable credentials to their works. This system has been used for millions of attestations and ensures that digital assets and creative IP remain secure, benefiting both creators and users. The combination of zkEVM’s scalability and Verax’s security infrastructure paves the way for a thriving on-chain economy for content creators.

The post Lamina1 and Linea Bring Creator-Controlled Digital Media to Ethereum appeared first on Blockonomi.

