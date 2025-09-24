Lamina1, the blockchain content platform founded by Neal Stephenson, partnered with Consensys’ Linea to move creator-owned media to Ethereum. The companies announced a joint rollout that places Lamina1’s product stack on Linea’s layer-2 network. They framed the effort around direct ownership and clear provenance for creative work. The partnership includes backing from Joe Lubin, Ethereum […]

The post Lamina1 seals Linea pact to launch “Spaces” for creator-owned media on Ethereum appeared first on CoinChapter.