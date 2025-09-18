Laos government plans to use hydropower surplus to mine Bitcoin to ease debt crisis

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Coinpedia, the Laotian government plans to utilize surplus electricity generated by its hydropower projects to mine Bitcoin. The goal is to create a new revenue stream through digital asset mining and alleviate the debt burden caused by large-scale hydropower investment. Laos has vigorously developed hydropower in recent years, with electricity exports accounting for 26% of total exports. However, insufficient domestic and international demand has led to a power surplus. The government hopes to leverage cryptocurrency mining to transform its energy advantage into economic growth and attract local digital asset investment to achieve fiscal stability.