Large Bitcoin Holders Cut Balances by 715K BTC as Market Absorbs Supply

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 02:40
Bitcoin
BTC$115.318,6-%0,31
bitcoin25 main

Following March 2024, there has been a substantial Bitcoin supply redistribution in the market, with massive holders, selling a combined 715,000 BTC.

On-chain interactions provided by blockchain researcher Axel Adler Jr suggest that the selling of these large participants has been counterbalanced by the overall market and casts doubt on the supply dynamics of Bitcoin in the long term, as well as investor behavior.

Whale Balances Decline by 324K BTC

Whales, which can be characterized as addresses that contain 1,000 to 10,000 BTC, had their aggregate balances dropping significantly after March 2024. Their overall holdings reduced to 324,000 BTC, which translated to 3.564 million BTC. 

It is a major change since in the past whales have been instrumental in stabilizing or destabilizing market sentiment due to their huge movements. This progressive drop, indicates that whales have been undertaking active redistribution of holdings, probably to small investors and institutions.

Whales Reduce Holdings by 391K BTC

What is even more striking is the shift in positions of whale balances: wallets containing 10,000 BTC or above. There was a drop in this cohort holdings by 391,000 BTC leaving it with a total of 1.556 million BTC. 

The sharp fall shows that even the biggest holders are diversifying or selling off. Whalle supply was highest in July 2024 at 1.947 million BTC and it only illustrates how steep the decline has been over the last one year.

Combined Outflow of 715K Bitcoin from Large Holders

Whales have lost 715,000BTC in total since their highs of 2024. This massive supply redistribution is one of the greatest changes in the past few years in the ownership of Bitcoin. Even with such selling pressure, the overall market has been able to absorb this onslaught of coins which has avoided extreme collapses in prices. 

This adoption highlights the increased interest of retail investors, smaller institutional participants, and potentially Bitcoin ETFs, which have participated in the market more since 2024.

Price Trends Amid Supply Redistribution

The data presented in the chart illustrates the way the price of Bitcoin has been changing on the course of this redistribution. Bitcoin was almost at the 70,000 mark in March 2024 when the supply of whales was the highest, amounting to 3.888 million BTC.

By July 2024, when whales reached their supply peak of 1.947 million BTC, Bitcoin had was at near $70K. Bitcoin prices have since maintained relatively high levels into the hands of large holders indicating that there is reasonable market demand and confidence despite selling pressure.

Conclusion

Whales have since March 2024 employed a collective strategy to redistribute more than 715,000 BTC redefining the Bitcoin ownership paradigm. Although big holders do corrected balances greatly, the market absorbed the supply and the price stayed at new highs. This decentralization is an indication that the trend is more to decentralized ownership, which will reinforce the long-term resiliency of Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006142-%1,34
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0876+%4,53
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0,01676+%0,60
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0,01167-%8,89
SPX6900
SPX$1,2869-%6,09
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28,9437+%6,64
MAY
MAY$0,04276-%13,45
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention