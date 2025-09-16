Large Bitcoin Holders Cut Balances by 715K BTC as Market Absorbs Supply

Following March 2024, there has been a substantial Bitcoin supply redistribution in the market, with massive holders, selling a combined 715,000 BTC.

On-chain interactions provided by blockchain researcher Axel Adler Jr suggest that the selling of these large participants has been counterbalanced by the overall market and casts doubt on the supply dynamics of Bitcoin in the long term, as well as investor behavior.

Whale Balances Decline by 324K BTC

Whales, which can be characterized as addresses that contain 1,000 to 10,000 BTC, had their aggregate balances dropping significantly after March 2024. Their overall holdings reduced to 324,000 BTC, which translated to 3.564 million BTC.

It is a major change since in the past whales have been instrumental in stabilizing or destabilizing market sentiment due to their huge movements. This progressive drop, indicates that whales have been undertaking active redistribution of holdings, probably to small investors and institutions.

Whales Reduce Holdings by 391K BTC

What is even more striking is the shift in positions of whale balances: wallets containing 10,000 BTC or above. There was a drop in this cohort holdings by 391,000 BTC leaving it with a total of 1.556 million BTC.

The sharp fall shows that even the biggest holders are diversifying or selling off. Whalle supply was highest in July 2024 at 1.947 million BTC and it only illustrates how steep the decline has been over the last one year.

Combined Outflow of 715K Bitcoin from Large Holders

Whales have lost 715,000BTC in total since their highs of 2024. This massive supply redistribution is one of the greatest changes in the past few years in the ownership of Bitcoin. Even with such selling pressure, the overall market has been able to absorb this onslaught of coins which has avoided extreme collapses in prices.

This adoption highlights the increased interest of retail investors, smaller institutional participants, and potentially Bitcoin ETFs, which have participated in the market more since 2024.

Price Trends Amid Supply Redistribution

The data presented in the chart illustrates the way the price of Bitcoin has been changing on the course of this redistribution. Bitcoin was almost at the 70,000 mark in March 2024 when the supply of whales was the highest, amounting to 3.888 million BTC.

By July 2024, when whales reached their supply peak of 1.947 million BTC, Bitcoin had was at near $70K. Bitcoin prices have since maintained relatively high levels into the hands of large holders indicating that there is reasonable market demand and confidence despite selling pressure.

Conclusion

Whales have since March 2024 employed a collective strategy to redistribute more than 715,000 BTC redefining the Bitcoin ownership paradigm. Although big holders do corrected balances greatly, the market absorbed the supply and the price stayed at new highs. This decentralization is an indication that the trend is more to decentralized ownership, which will reinforce the long-term resiliency of Bitcoin.