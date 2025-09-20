Largest Bitcoin Transactions in History

Bitcoin and blockchain are growing beyond their roots in speculative investment and digital currency. In the crypto landscape, Bitcoin is not only a symbol of financial freedom, but it is also considered the foundation of a more decentralized, transparent, and automated future.

The history of Bitcoin is as deep as the blockchain is long, and some of the memorable transactions are noted in the current section.

This article explores more about Bitcoin transactions, and it also lists the five highest transactions in Bitcoin History.

Historical Context

The Bitcoin story starts with the publication of the Bitcoin whitepaper named “Bitcoin: A peer-to-peer Electronic Cash System”, written by Satoshi Nakamoto on October 31, 2008. This paper mainly explains the novel approach to digital currency, analysing the relevance of user autonomy, cryptographic proof, and decentralization.

The main innovation of Bitcoin lies in its blockchain technology and its distributed ledger, which documents all transactions in a protective, immutable manner and enhances trust among users without the necessity for mediators.

The initial real-world transaction utilizing Bitcoin happened on May 22, 2010. Laszlo Hanyecz, a programmer, bought 2 pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoin, and this incident is considered a relevant situation in demonstrating the utility of BTC as an exchange medium. Currently, this day is recognized as “Bitcoin Pizza Day”.

In February 2011, the price of BTC reached parity with the American dollar, and it is considered a psychological milestone in the Bitcoin transaction that impressed more investors as well as the media coverage. Moreover, the value of BTC increased to $13 at the end of 2011.

After years, many businesses started to utilize BTC as a form of payment, and it was highly showcased as a store of value similar to “digital gold” by the mid-2010s. Bitcoin survived regulatory attacks and MT. Gox collapsed with the assistance of building infrastructure and technical evolution. Further, the disagreements over the Bitcoin future led to the Bitcoin Cash, and it was treated as the initial major Bitcoin hard fork in 2017.

The primary shift in the adoption profile of Bitcoin occurred during the 2020-2021 period, and in this period, many businesses added BTC to their treasury reserves. MicroStrategy, an intelligence company, invested $250 million in 2020, and this motivated other companies to invest more in Bitcoin.

The developments of Bitcoin Ordinals and Non-Fungible Tokens in 2023 signal the expanding capabilities of the network beyond simple transactions. Moreover, Bitcoin crossed the psychological $100,000 barrier for the first time in 2024 by reaching $103,679.

The price action of Bitcoin in 2025 showcased the enhanced maturity and varying market trends, and in July 2025, the value of BTC rose $123,000, marking it as the latest high record.

5 Largest Transactions in the History of Bitcoin

The precise result for the five largest transactions in Bitcoin history can be complicated, because the latest news reports and public blockchain information have recorded distinct transactions of huge size.

Some of the highest transactions, which are noted by approximate value at the time of the transfer, are listed below.

In August 2025, Galaxy Digital, a Capital market company, announced its sale of over 80,000 Bitcoin for a “Satoshi-era” investor in connection with their estate planning. During that time, the price of BTC was about $115000, and the whole value exceeded $9 billion.

In October 2022, an anonymous person transferred a huge amount of 48500 BTC, which was approximately $2 B

In October 2020, approximately 88857 Bitcoin transactions took place between two nameless wallet addresses, and the fund origin is difficult to find because of the usage of the CoinJoin mixing technique.

In January 2025, A major corporate Bitcoin Holder, Microstrategy, announced a huge price of Bitcoin, i.e. $1.1 billion.

In February 2020, a transaction took place over 106857 bitcoin, and the source is unknown.

Conclusion

In the cryptocurrency landscape, Bitcoin has already shaken up the world’s financial system, but it’s just the starting point. The world is getting digitalized each day, and innovative technologies are moving beyond digital currency.

The current article comprehensively discusses the five highest transactions in Bitcoin history, along with their Historical context. This helps to better understand the largest Bitcoin transactions and their influence on people’s behavior regarding trust systems and exchange value without needing a middleman.

