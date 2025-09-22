The post Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years. Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons). Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s… The post Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years. Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons). Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s…

Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP

2025/09/22 07:16
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years.

Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons).

Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s what makes this so special.”

Becky Hammon immediately took the chance to give Wilson her flowers, “You know Mount Rushmore, A’ja is Mount Rushmore, but she is also Everest. She’s at the peak and there is nobody else up there. She’s the only one.”

MVP Voting Results

As has been the tradition in the past few years, the voting was released for the public to see. Wilson received 51 of 72 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes (657 points). Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (534) finished second, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (391) third, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (180) fourth and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (93) fifth.

2025 WNBA MVP Voting Results

WNBA, Sam Tager

A’ja Wilson’s 2025 Regular Season Performance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after making a basket while being fouled against the Indiana Fever in the second quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Getty Images

This was another historic year for Wilson as she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.6 steals in 40 games. She led the league in points per game for the second straight season and in blocks per game for the fifth time (2020 and 2022-25).

This year Wilson scored the most points (937) and had the highest efficiency rating (29.2) in the WNBA. The only person to score more points in a season, you guessed it, Wilson in 2024 (1,021).

Wilson also set the record for most 30 point games in a season with 13. A’ja is clearly in a league of her own with her resume now boasting: four time MVP (2020, 2022, 2024, 2025), three time Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023, 2005), two-time WNBA champion (2022, 2023), Finals MVP (2023), seven time All-Star, and Rookie of the Year (2018).

Follow me for more women’s sports content and news on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/allisonsmith/2025/09/21/las-vegas-aces-aja-wilson-sets-new-standard-wins-fourth-mvp/

