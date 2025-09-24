The post Last Chance for Ethereum? ETH Price Pattern Breaks Down as $4K Must Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: ETH risks a 15% correction toward $3,560 after breaking below its symmetrical triangle pattern. Bulls must defend the ascending trendline support to avoid a deeper decline. Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) token price has plunged by more than 7.50% this week, led by de-risking sentiment across the crypto market. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView Moreover, technical analysis shows that the ETH price drop has triggered a classic bearish reversal setup that risks more downside ahead. Ether price risks 15% drop in the near term Ethereum’s breakdown from the symmetrical triangle tilts the short-term outlook bearish. Typically, such patterns resolve in the direction of the prevailing trend, but a downside breach can flip the pattern into a reversal signal. The measured move from this triangle setup points toward $3,560, suggesting ETH could fall another 15% from current levels before October if selling pressure persists. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView The target falls in the support range that analyst Michaël van de Poppe highlights. In his Tuesday post, the chartist discusses the prospects of the ETH price falling inside the $3,550-$3,750 area, noting the 20-week exponential moving average (20-week EMA; the blue wave in the chart below) at around $3,685. ETH/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView/Michaël van de Poppe “Compression is building up –> Big move to occur at a later time,” Poppe says, adding: “It’s now down nearly 20% from the high, not a bad spot to be accumulating your first positions.” The bulls have one line of defense despite the triangle breakdown setup. ETH is hovering near a rising trendline that has underpinned its uptrend since April, and preceded 90%-125% rallies. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView A bounce from the trendline, followed by a decisive close above the 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave)… The post Last Chance for Ethereum? ETH Price Pattern Breaks Down as $4K Must Hold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: ETH risks a 15% correction toward $3,560 after breaking below its symmetrical triangle pattern. Bulls must defend the ascending trendline support to avoid a deeper decline. Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) token price has plunged by more than 7.50% this week, led by de-risking sentiment across the crypto market. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView Moreover, technical analysis shows that the ETH price drop has triggered a classic bearish reversal setup that risks more downside ahead. Ether price risks 15% drop in the near term Ethereum’s breakdown from the symmetrical triangle tilts the short-term outlook bearish. Typically, such patterns resolve in the direction of the prevailing trend, but a downside breach can flip the pattern into a reversal signal. The measured move from this triangle setup points toward $3,560, suggesting ETH could fall another 15% from current levels before October if selling pressure persists. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView The target falls in the support range that analyst Michaël van de Poppe highlights. In his Tuesday post, the chartist discusses the prospects of the ETH price falling inside the $3,550-$3,750 area, noting the 20-week exponential moving average (20-week EMA; the blue wave in the chart below) at around $3,685. ETH/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView/Michaël van de Poppe “Compression is building up –> Big move to occur at a later time,” Poppe says, adding: “It’s now down nearly 20% from the high, not a bad spot to be accumulating your first positions.” The bulls have one line of defense despite the triangle breakdown setup. ETH is hovering near a rising trendline that has underpinned its uptrend since April, and preceded 90%-125% rallies. ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView A bounce from the trendline, followed by a decisive close above the 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave)…

Last Chance for Ethereum? ETH Price Pattern Breaks Down as $4K Must Hold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.943+1.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08555+0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.117+3.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01204+1.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-5.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,163.54-0.27%

Key takeaways:

  • ETH risks a 15% correction toward $3,560 after breaking below its symmetrical triangle pattern.

  • Bulls must defend the ascending trendline support to avoid a deeper decline.

Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) token price has plunged by more than 7.50% this week, led by de-risking sentiment across the crypto market.

ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Moreover, technical analysis shows that the ETH price drop has triggered a classic bearish reversal setup that risks more downside ahead.

Ether price risks 15% drop in the near term

Ethereum’s breakdown from the symmetrical triangle tilts the short-term outlook bearish. Typically, such patterns resolve in the direction of the prevailing trend, but a downside breach can flip the pattern into a reversal signal.

The measured move from this triangle setup points toward $3,560, suggesting ETH could fall another 15% from current levels before October if selling pressure persists.

ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

The target falls in the support range that analyst Michaël van de Poppe highlights.

In his Tuesday post, the chartist discusses the prospects of the ETH price falling inside the $3,550-$3,750 area, noting the 20-week exponential moving average (20-week EMA; the blue wave in the chart below) at around $3,685.

ETH/USD weekly price chart. Source: TradingView/Michaël van de Poppe

“Compression is building up –> Big move to occur at a later time,” Poppe says, adding:

The bulls have one line of defense despite the triangle breakdown setup.

ETH is hovering near a rising trendline that has underpinned its uptrend since April, and preceded 90%-125% rallies.

ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

A bounce from the trendline, followed by a decisive close above the 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave) near $4,250, could trigger an extended recovery toward the triangle’s upper trendline, aligning with the $4,600-$4,700 range.

Ethereum rebound could extend to $7,000

Bouncing from the ascending trendline support increases Ether’s odds of hitting a new record high at $7,000, according to a separate analysis shared by Crypto GEMs.

The outlook is based on the Wyckoff Accumulation method, which suggests ETH had already completed its “spring” and “test” phases earlier this year.

These phases typically mark the end of a bearish cycle and the beginning of a sustained markup.

ETH/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

In this framework, Ethereum’s recent decline represents the “Last Point of Support” (LPS), a healthy retest of a former resistance level before price resumes higher.

The setup puts ETH on course for a breakout rally targeting the $7,000 area if validated.

Related: ETHZilla unleashes fresh $350M war chest for Ethereum bets

That means at least 65% gains by 2025’s end, echoing several other ETH price targets shared by analysts earlier this year.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/last-chance-for-ethereum-eth-price-pattern-breaks-down-as-4k-must-hold?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013868-1.27%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3032-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:44
Share
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13647+4.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:41
Share
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00621-0.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates