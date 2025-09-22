Last week, global listed companies bought a net $850 million in BTC, with Metaplanet buying 5,419 bitcoins in a single week.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 22, 2025 Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a total net purchase of US$850 million in Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $99.7 million last week and increased its holdings by 850 bitcoins at a price of $117,344, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 bitcoins. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $630 million last week, increasing its holdings by 5,419 bitcoins at an average price of $116,724, bringing its total holdings to 25,555. In addition, another four companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Bitcoin treasury company Capital B invested $64.47 million last week to purchase 551 bitcoins at a price of $114,398.4, bringing its total holdings to 2,800 bitcoins; health technology company H100 invested $2.47 million last week to purchase 21 bitcoins at a price of $117,746, bringing its total holdings to 1,046.66 bitcoins; entertainment technology company Boyaa Interactive invested $47.32 million last week to purchase bitcoin twice, increasing its holdings by 411 bitcoins at prices of $114,939 and $115,420 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 4,091 bitcoins; women's casual fashion clothing retailer ANAP invested $6.46 million last week to purchase bitcoin three times, purchasing 54.0584 bitcoins at prices of $120,156.5, $118,472 and $119,592.2 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 1,101.61 bitcoins. On September 18, asset management company Strive announced the launch of a $950 million capital plan to increase its Bitcoin holdings. On September 16, Bitcoin reserve company Capital B announced the completion of a €58.1 million (US$68.2 million) private placement to expand its Bitcoin reserve treasury. As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 857,640 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$96.58 billion, accounting for 4.30% of the total market value of Bitcoin.PANews reported on September 22 that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 22, 2025 Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a total net purchase of US$850 million in Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $99.7 million last week and increased its holdings by 850 bitcoins at a price of $117,344, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 bitcoins. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $630 million last week, increasing its holdings by 5,419 bitcoins at an average price of $116,724, bringing its total holdings to 25,555. In addition, another four companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Bitcoin treasury company Capital B invested $64.47 million last week to purchase 551 bitcoins at a price of $114,398.4, bringing its total holdings to 2,800 bitcoins; health technology company H100 invested $2.47 million last week to purchase 21 bitcoins at a price of $117,746, bringing its total holdings to 1,046.66 bitcoins; entertainment technology company Boyaa Interactive invested $47.32 million last week to purchase bitcoin twice, increasing its holdings by 411 bitcoins at prices of $114,939 and $115,420 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 4,091 bitcoins; women's casual fashion clothing retailer ANAP invested $6.46 million last week to purchase bitcoin three times, purchasing 54.0584 bitcoins at prices of $120,156.5, $118,472 and $119,592.2 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 1,101.61 bitcoins. On September 18, asset management company Strive announced the launch of a $950 million capital plan to increase its Bitcoin holdings. On September 16, Bitcoin reserve company Capital B announced the completion of a €58.1 million (US$68.2 million) private placement to expand its Bitcoin reserve treasury. As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 857,640 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$96.58 billion, accounting for 4.30% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

Last week, global listed companies bought a net $850 million in BTC, with Metaplanet buying 5,419 bitcoins in a single week.

By: PANews
2025/09/22 20:51
PANews reported on September 22 that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 22, 2025 Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a total net purchase of US$850 million in Bitcoin last week.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $99.7 million last week and increased its holdings by 850 bitcoins at a price of $117,344, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 bitcoins.

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, invested $630 million last week, increasing its holdings by 5,419 bitcoins at an average price of $116,724, bringing its total holdings to 25,555.

In addition, another four companies purchased new Bitcoin last week. Bitcoin treasury company Capital B invested $64.47 million last week to purchase 551 bitcoins at a price of $114,398.4, bringing its total holdings to 2,800 bitcoins; health technology company H100 invested $2.47 million last week to purchase 21 bitcoins at a price of $117,746, bringing its total holdings to 1,046.66 bitcoins; entertainment technology company Boyaa Interactive invested $47.32 million last week to purchase bitcoin twice, increasing its holdings by 411 bitcoins at prices of $114,939 and $115,420 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 4,091 bitcoins; women's casual fashion clothing retailer ANAP invested $6.46 million last week to purchase bitcoin three times, purchasing 54.0584 bitcoins at prices of $120,156.5, $118,472 and $119,592.2 respectively, bringing its total holdings to 1,101.61 bitcoins.

On September 18, asset management company Strive announced the launch of a $950 million capital plan to increase its Bitcoin holdings. On September 16, Bitcoin reserve company Capital B announced the completion of a €58.1 million (US$68.2 million) private placement to expand its Bitcoin reserve treasury.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 857,640 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$96.58 billion, accounting for 4.30% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

