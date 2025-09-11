Latin Americans Prefer Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin! Here’s Why!

While developers prefer various altcoins, especially Etheruem (ETH), two altcoins stand out in Latin America.

The developer community in Latin America is opting for established blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum and Polygon rather than launching new base-layer protocols, according to a report by consultancy firm Sherlock Communications.

Accordingly, Latin American developers are turning to Etheruem and Polygon because of their strong technical maturity and focus on real-world problems, he said.

Developers prefer Ethereum and Polygon due to their intuitive tools, strong documentation, and proven track records, making them a good choice.

“Latin America has a growing and increasingly talented developer community,” said Luiz Eduardo Abreu Hadad, blockchain researcher at Sherlock Communications. “But while developers have the capacity to create new platforms, the current reality is that the region will be a hub of development and adoption within already established ecosystems. This is what led them to Etheruem and Polygon.”

According to the report, developers are also opting for Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Optimisim (OP), BNB, and Base networks, apart from Ethereum and Polygon.

*This is not investment advice.

