Latin America’s exchange flows grew ninefold in three years: Dune

From January 2021 to July 2025, Ethereum-based flows in Latin America reached $45.5 billion, accounting for around 75% of all flows.

Latin America’s (LATAM) centralized crypto exchanges have grown from niche platforms into critical financial infrastructure in just three years, with flows rising ninefold, according to new research.

Dune Research’s LATAM Report revealed that 2021 annual exchange flows in the region totalled $3 billion. In 2024, the total exchange flows for LATAM reached $27 billion, up by 800% in just three years, signaling digital asset growth in the region.

In its early years, LATAM crypto activity was modest by global standards. However, a fragmented ecosystem of small brokers and over-the-counter (OTC) desks grew into larger, integrated exchanges serving retail and institutional clients.

Read more