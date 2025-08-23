Lawmakers Push Plan to Make Bitcoin Part of Philippines’ National Reserves

By: Coindoo
2025/08/23 01:01
EPNS
PUSH$0.0393+3.53%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019704+8.62%
Particl
PART$0.1857+2.65%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04195+7.39%

The proposed legislation — the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act (House Bill 421) — calls for the BSP to purchase 2,000 BTC annually for five years and hold the assets in trust for at least two decades.

Committee chair Migz Villafuerte, who sponsored the bill, argued that building a Bitcoin reserve would diversify the country’s financial holdings, strengthen economic security, and allow the Philippines to benefit from the cryptocurrency economy.

“Stockpiling strategic assets such as Bitcoin is vital to national financial stability,” Villafuerte said, pointing to the asset’s compound annual growth rate of roughly 40% over the past five years.

Growing Global Interest in Bitcoin Reserves

The proposal comes as more governments and institutions weigh adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Switzerland is reportedly considering including BTC alongside gold, while Hong Kong and Poland have seen political leaders call for similar measures.

READ MORE:

Longest ETF Outflow in Months – Is Bitcoin Undervalued Now?

In the U.S., the White House released its first national crypto policy report in July following a review ordered by President Donald Trump. Analysts say Washington could use its nearly 200,000 seized BTC to establish its own reserve. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has pursued a corporate strategy of Bitcoin accumulation, now holding 18,888 BTC.

China, however, has taken the opposite approach — municipal authorities reportedly sold around 15,000 BTC earlier this year to address budget shortfalls.

If passed, the Philippines’ bill would make it one of the first countries in Asia to formally integrate Bitcoin into national reserves, reflecting how digital assets are increasingly shaping global financial policy.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Lawmakers Push Plan to Make Bitcoin Part of Philippines’ National Reserves appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022011+0.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,809.69+12.89%
Share
CoinGape2025/08/23 00:47
Share
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everscale
EVER$0.01311+78.36%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158--%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Share
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04269+8.93%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Share

Trending News

More

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market