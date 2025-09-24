Nine US lawmakers are urging the SEC to implement Trump’s executive order, which will allow Americans to invest in crypto in 401(k) plans.   Nine US lawmakers are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take action on President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow crypto in 401(k) plans.  The order aims to let […] The post Lawmakers Push SEC to Expand Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Plans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Nine US lawmakers are urging the SEC to implement Trump’s executive order, which will allow Americans to invest in crypto in 401(k) plans.   Nine US lawmakers are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take action on President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow crypto in 401(k) plans.  The order aims to let […] The post Lawmakers Push SEC to Expand Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Plans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Lawmakers Push SEC to Expand Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Plans

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 13:00
Sidekick
K$0.1448-20.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.693-0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03034-5.71%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01648-12.24%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2324-22.81%

Nine US lawmakers are urging the SEC to implement Trump’s executive order, which will allow Americans to invest in crypto in 401(k) plans.

 

Nine US lawmakers are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take action on President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow crypto in 401(k) plans. 

The order aims to let Americans invest in alternative assets like crypto, real estate and commodities, through their retirement accounts. 

Lawmakers say such measures could open opportunities for millions of investors.

Trump’s Executive Order on 401(k) Crypto

On August 7 earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) investors to access alternative investments like crypto. 

The order instructed the Labour Secretary to consult with the Treasury Secretary, the SEC, and other regulators. 

The goal was to clarify the Department of Labour’s position on adding alternative assets to retirement plans.

The SEC was specifically asked to look into ways to make investments in crypto and other alternative assets more accessible. This could involve updating current regulations or issuing new guidance.

GOP Lawmakers Call on the SEC

A group of nine Republican lawmakers sent a letter to SEC Chair Paul Atkins on September 22. They urged the commission to act quickly and help the Labour Secretary implement the order. 

In their letter, the lawmakers pointed out that the move could help roughly 90 million Americans who currently cannot invest in alternative assets through retirement plans.

The letter further stressed that allowing crypto in 401(k) plans could improve retirement savings for Americans. Lawmakers noted that modest allocations of crypto could improve net risk-adjusted returns when approved by plan fiduciaries. 

They also encouraged the SEC to review definitions for accredited investors and qualified purchasers.

How Crypto Could Transform Retirement Savings

Implementing Trump’s executive order could open the $9.3 trillion US 401(k) market to crypto investments. 

Even a 1% allocation could generate $93 billion in inflows. That amount is more than the $60.6 billion invested in spot Bitcoin ETFs since January of last year.

Such a change could set up crypto as a long-term investment strategy for pensioners. Analysts even indicate that ETFs and other regulated crypto investment vehicles could see a rise in adoption among retirement funds.

Regulatory Challenges

The Labour Department previously advised fiduciaries to be careful when including crypto in retirement plans. In May, the department reversed its anti-crypto guidance, which opened the door for alternative investments.

The SEC’s role at this point is very important.

It must revise or clarify regulations for participant-directed retirement accounts. Lawmakers are already urging the commission to act quickly to avoid delays in access to crypto investments.

Bipartisan Legislative Interest

Even though this push is led by Republicans, some bipartisan efforts in Congress are focusing on the definition of accredited investors. These efforts could support the general public’s access to alternative assets beyond crypto. 

The SEC may also consider working with Congress to make sure that regulations align with new laws and investor protections.

Overall, as regulators consider these changes, the market for crypto in 401(k) plans could expand very quickly over the next few years. 

Early adoption may encourage both private and public retirement funds to diversify into digital assets. Investors, meanwhile, are watching to see when new options will become available.

The post Lawmakers Push SEC to Expand Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Plans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4044-1.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03654+0.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.14047+4.93%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012474-34.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004647-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08525+1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected