The post Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Few people will argue that blockchain hasn’t been a success. It has emerged as the foundation of an entirely new and decentralized internet known as Web3, while underpinning cryptocurrency assets with a combined market capitalization of more than $3.trillion, transforming the way finance operates.  Yet for all of its success, blockchain could still be so …The post Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Few people will argue that blockchain hasn’t been a success. It has emerged as the foundation of an entirely new and decentralized internet known as Web3, while underpinning cryptocurrency assets with a combined market capitalization of more than $3.trillion, transforming the way finance operates.  Yet for all of its success, blockchain could still be so …

Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/26 18:03
Solayer
LAYER$0.412-4.02%
Chainlink
LINK$20.4-2.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01605-3.60%
Threshold
T$0.01526-0.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07413-9.36%
blockchain

The post Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Few people will argue that blockchain hasn’t been a success. It has emerged as the foundation of an entirely new and decentralized internet known as Web3, while underpinning cryptocurrency assets with a combined market capitalization of more than $3.trillion, transforming the way finance operates. 

Yet for all of its success, blockchain could still be so much better. In fact, the history of blockchain is littered with challenges. As soon as Bitcoin started becoming popular, people realized that its decentralized network is unable to scale effectively, and these issues became even more acute with the launch of Ethereum and its smart contract-based decentralized applications. 

Blockchain’s inability to scale means slow and expensive transactions, leading to fears of bottlenecks for decentralized finance, but the Web3 industry quickly stepped up with a solution. That was the Layer-2 networks, such as Abritrum, Cosmos and zkSync, which solved the issue by offloading transactions from the mainnet to a second network that runs in parallel, reducing fees and improving speeds. 

L2 networks are undoubtedly one of the most innovative developments in blockchain’s history, but their enhanced scalability has led to the emergence of yet more troubles in the decentralized world, around coordination and governance. 

L2s: Scaling Up Blockchain

One of the best known L2s is Aribitrum, which uses a technique known as “optimistic rollups” and bundles hundreds of transactions together into a single, much larger transaction that’s submitted onto Ethereum’s mainnet. By doing this, Arbitrum’s rolled up transactions can share one transaction fee, dramatically reducing the costs for dApps users, while processing them almost instantly. It’s utilized by a growing number of dApps, spanning DeFi, NFTs and blockchain games. 

zkSync works similarly, but makes use of a different technique known as zero-knowledge rollups, where instead of bundling the actual transaction details, it simply posts a cryptographic proof of each one, before periodically submitting them to the mainnet. Doing it this way, it can confirm transactions are valid without revealing anything about the amounts sent or the users involved, offering increased privacy compared to optimistic rollups. 

As an alternative, Cosmos provides a unique perspective on blockchain scalability. Cosmos itself is actually a Layer-1 network, but it uses the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol to communicate with a network of application-specific L2 blockchains. While each of these Cosmos-based chains can be considered an L1 in its own right, they function similarly to L2s, with each one tailored for a specific application, resulting in much faster transaction speeds. 

The Coordination and Governance Gaps

With each L2 network effectively operating as a separate ecosystem, their emergence has created a more fragmented Web3 ecosystem, leading to problems in blockchain coordination and a smorgasbord of different governance mechanisms that don’t always work so well. 

One reason for this is that L2s seem so focused on improving performance that they’ve not really thought about how to address issues such as network interoperability. The interactions between L2s and the L1s they serve, not to mention other L2s, is extremely complex, based on highly technical bridging solutions that introduce complexity and security risks, and sometimes incur additional fees for users. dApp users thus suffer a disjointed experience when trying to communicate with apps or swap assets that live on different chains. 

Governance presents its own challenges. The fact is, while the idea of community-based governance through “decentralized autonomous organizations” or DAOs has merit, it’s often poorly implemented. Most protocols use a token-weighted voting system, where the more tokens you hold, the more weight your vote carries, but this only centralizes power in the hands of so-called “whales”, who can dictate what changes are implemented and which are rejected. 

The solution may well be found in the concept of a Layer-3 network, which goes above and beyond L2s by offering more intelligent coordination and robust models of governance. The most prominent L3 right now is Orbs, which is designed to sit above L2s, where it acts as a decentralized “service layer”, not only enhancing performance but also bringing increased functionality and interoperability. But how does it do this? 

L3 To The Rescue

Orbs acts as a generalized computing layer that can interact with any L1 or L2 network, making interoperability between them a relatively seamless experience. dApps based on L1s and L2s can tap into Orbs’ infrastructure directly, where it acts as a kind of common substrate for decentralized services. What this means is that dApps can access advanced functions and data from multiple blockchains without the need for a dedicated network bridge. 

When they tap into Orbs, dApps share a dedicated execution environment, which helps to simplify coordination between any L1 or L2 network. So a dApp built on Arbitrum can interact with a service running on Orbs that’s reliant on data from Cosmos or zkSync, creating an interconnected Web3 experience. 

Orbs also offers a superior governance model that provides a framework for other protocols to follow. Rather than use an unbalanced token-weighted voting system that unfailry favors whales, Orbs’ governance relies on its network of validators, called Guardians, who vote on behalf of its community of users. Anyone who holds ORBS tokens can delegate them to one of the 17 Guardians for the purpose of governance, essentially lending them their votes, similar to how a Congressman or Senator votes on behalf of his or her constituents. All ORBS token holders have to do is learn about the different Guardians and their vision for the network’s future, and delegate their tokens to the one that appeals to their own interests. 

Not only does Orbs solve two of blockchain’s biggest remaining handicaps, it also provides other benefits around dispute resolution, decentralized identities and off-chain data. Disputes can cause major headaches in a decentralized world, because there’s no all-powerful authority to establish the rules. Orbs gets around this with its decentralized, provably-neutral and verifiable dispute resolution mechanisms, where Guardians act as arbiters to resolve conflicts in a fair manner, increasing trust for users. 

Orbs also facilitates the creation of decentralized identities or DIDs, which allow users to verify their age, identity and other private information without actually revealing who they are. While decentralized IDs are present on other blockchains, the superior interoperability of Orbs means its DIDs can be used across multiple networks. 

Finally, Orbs provides a secure and trusted way for off-chain data to be brought on-chain, enabling advanced dApps such as prediction markets and insurance protocols. It relies on decentralized oracles that are incentivized to act truthfully and verify outside information, and in this way it connects the outside world to any dApps, regardless of which L1 or L2 network it lives on. 

The Missing Piece Of The Puzzle

Layer-3 networks represent the next evolution of blockchain scalability and connectivity, providing a shared layer for decentralized services and data that unifies the fragmented blockchain ecosystem. 

By solving outstanding issues such as coordination, governance, dispute resolution, privacy and off-chain data integration, Orbs provides the scaffolding the Web3 industry needs to develop more interconnected, collaborative and secure experiences. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

TLDR Hwang Jung-eum embezzled over $3 million from her management agency in 2022. The actor repaid the stolen funds by selling personal assets before trial. The court gave Hwang a suspended sentence, citing her full repayment. Prosecutors initially sought a three-year prison term for Hwang’s actions. Hwang Jung-eum, a well-known South Korean actor, has been [...] The post South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000485-9.68%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/26 18:38
Share
Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance Imagine a future where money moves instantly, securely, and with unprecedented flexibility. That future is getting closer, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative in the United Kingdom. Quant (QNT) has just announced its selection as a key partner for a significant Quant deposit tokenization project in the UK. This is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a transformative step towards the next generation of digital finance. Understanding the UK’s Vision for Deposit Tokenization This ambitious project is spearheaded by UK Finance, a leading trade association, in collaboration with a powerful consortium of major commercial banks. Their goal is clear: to explore and implement deposit tokenization. But what exactly does this mean? In simple terms, deposit tokenization involves creating a digital representation of traditional bank deposits on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT). Think of it as your bank balance, but made ‘smart’ and programmable. This digital form of money can then be used for transactions with enhanced efficiency and transparency. The potential benefits are enormous, including: Faster Settlements: Transactions could settle in real-time, reducing delays and operational costs. Increased Efficiency: Automating processes currently handled manually. Enhanced Security: Leveraging the cryptographic security of DLT. New Financial Products: Enabling innovative services built on programmable money. Quant’s Pivotal Role in Quant Deposit Tokenization Quant’s involvement is particularly significant. The company will be providing the core programmable infrastructure necessary for these tokenized deposit transactions. Quant’s Overledger technology is renowned for its ability to connect diverse blockchain networks and traditional systems, acting as a universal translator for digital assets. This means Quant’s platform will ensure that the tokenized deposits can interact seamlessly across different financial institutions and DLTs. Their expertise in enterprise-grade blockchain interoperability makes them an ideal choice for such a critical national project. The selection underscores Quant’s proven capabilities in bridging the gap between existing financial infrastructure and the innovations of Web3. Unlocking the Future: Benefits and Potential of Tokenized Deposits The implications of successful Quant deposit tokenization extend far beyond just faster payments. This initiative has the potential to fundamentally reshape the financial landscape, offering a glimpse into a more connected and efficient global economy. Businesses could experience unprecedented speed in cross-border payments, while consumers might benefit from innovative financial services. Moreover, programmable money allows for the creation of ‘smart contracts’ that automatically execute based on predefined conditions. This could revolutionize areas like supply chain finance, insurance claims, and even automated payroll systems. The UK’s commitment to exploring this technology places it at the forefront of digital financial innovation. What Challenges Might Quant Deposit Tokenization Face? While the prospects are exciting, implementing such a large-scale project is not without its hurdles. Key challenges typically include: Regulatory Clarity: Establishing clear legal and regulatory frameworks for tokenized deposits. Interoperability: Ensuring seamless interaction between various systems and platforms. Quant’s Overledger directly addresses this, but broader ecosystem integration remains a task. Industry Adoption: Gaining widespread acceptance and integration across all participating financial institutions. Security Standards: Maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity against evolving threats. However, the involvement of UK Finance and a consortium of major banks suggests a collaborative approach to addressing these challenges, paving the way for a robust and secure future for Quant deposit tokenization. In conclusion, Quant’s participation in the UK’s deposit tokenization project marks a significant milestone. It highlights the growing recognition of DLT’s potential to modernize traditional finance and positions Quant at the heart of this evolution. As this project unfolds, it promises to deliver a more efficient, secure, and innovative financial ecosystem for the United Kingdom and potentially inspire similar initiatives worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Quant Deposit Tokenization Q1: What is deposit tokenization? Deposit tokenization is the process of creating a digital, programmable representation of traditional bank deposits on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) network. It makes money held in commercial bank accounts usable in a blockchain environment. Q2: Why is Quant involved in this project? Quant was selected due to its expertise in providing secure and interoperable programmable infrastructure. Their Overledger technology can connect various DLTs and traditional systems, which is crucial for a complex project like UK deposit tokenization. Q3: What are the main benefits of tokenized deposits? Key benefits include faster transaction settlements, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security through cryptography, and the ability to create innovative financial products and services using programmable money. Q4: Who is leading this deposit tokenization project in the UK? The project is being led by UK Finance, a prominent trade association representing the UK’s finance and banking industry, in collaboration with a consortium of major commercial banks. Q5: How will this impact everyday banking? Initially, the impact might be more significant for interbank transactions and large-scale financial operations. Over time, however, it could lead to more efficient payment systems, innovative banking products, and potentially faster, cheaper services for everyday consumers and businesses. We hope this article has shed some light on the exciting developments in the world of digital finance. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more insightful content to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain technology institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12221+0.80%
Quant
QNT$89.75-0.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153-1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:40
Share
Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

The incident saw the price of XPL on Aster surge to more than $4 from around the $1.30 level witnessed on other exchanges.
Aster
ASTER$1.7933-9.70%
Plasma
XPL$1.1467+27.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07395-9.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:44
Share

Trending News

More

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

WLFI Holders Approve Buyback & Burn as Price Plummets 41%