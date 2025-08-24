Layer Brett 150x To Eclipse Dogecoin And Pepe Coin This Year

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:41
Dogecoin and PEPE Coin are crypto household names, legendary for the billion-dollar memes they turned into global brands. But analysts are warning that their days of delivering parabolic returns are gone. Both have massive market caps, entrenched communities, and limited room for explosive growth. At this stage of the game, both big-cap memes are basically indices for the broader memecoin market.

The focus is shifting fast toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT) — a low-cap Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution with irresistibly viral memecoin magic, currently in its crypto presale phase, with 150x potential in 2025. 

Dogecoin: Unlikely to repeat 2021 run

Dogecoin is the OG meme coin, currently powered by Elon Musk tweets and a global cult following. It soared from fractions of a cent to nearly $1 at peak, creating life-changing wealth for early holders. But today, Dogecoin is weighed down by a $20B+ market cap and no real utility beyond meme status.

For Dogecoin to repeat its earlier run, it would need trillions in new capital — an unrealistic scenario in today’s macro climate. Dogecoin is essentially a boomer stock wrapped in memecoin packaging. Dogecoin remains fun for volatility trades, but the parabolic upside is long gone.

PEPE Coin is hitting its ceiling

PEPE Coin was last cycle’s breakout star, catching the crypto Twitter zeitgeist and minting overnight millionaires. But while PEPE price remains a trending metric, analysts point out its growth curve is flattening. With a multi-billion dollar cap, the chances of PEPE Coin doing another 100x are likely as Dogecoin’s—slim to nil

Crypto is always about chasing the “next shiny thing,” and capital is already rotating out of PEPE Coin into newer, low-cap plays. Buying PEPE Coin now is exit liquidity for whales.

Layer Brett more likely to go on parabolic run in 2025 and beyond

If parabolic ROIs are what you’re after, Layer Brett could very well be your best shot. Designed as an Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, it combines the virality of a meme coin with the performance of core Ethereum infrastructure. At presale pricing around $0.0047, some analysts peg it for a 150x run in the next bull run owing to its ability to facilitate high-speed, low gas fee crypto transactions anchored to Ethereum security.

Another major draw is its crypto staking rewards, with early $LBRETT adopters in line to receive as much as 3,000%+ in staking APYs—a DeFi coin feature unheard of in traditional memes. Lastly, its crypto presale status grants early adopters access at low price points, giving early backers parabolic growth potential.

$LBRETT primed for 150x run? Analysts believe so

The writing is on the wall: Dogecoin and PEPE Coin will remain cultural giants, but their upside is capped. Layer Brett is where meme meets mechanism — delivering Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, thousands of % in staking rewards, and meme appeal with real substance.

Unlike Dogecoin or PEPE Coin, $LBRETT doesn’t need trillions to pump. A fraction of ETH’s institutional inflows could send it parabolic. Analysts believe Layer Brett could easily 150x. For traders serious about catching the next parabolic run, the window is open — but not for long.

LBRETT is now available at $0.0047. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/meme-coin-2-0-layer-brett-150x-to-eclipse-dogecoin-and-pepe-coin-this-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
