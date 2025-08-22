Layer Brett Could Vanquish All Solana Meme Coin Rivals; Anticipated To Outpace Dogecoin (DOGE) By 220x

The presale for Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining serious momentum, as the crypto world buzzes over its fusion of meme coin energy and actual blockchain utility. With analysts predicting this could eclipse all other Solana meme coins and even outpace Dogecoin with  220x gains, the hype is justified.

Early buyers have enjoyed staking APYs that once soared above 25,000 percent, now falling rapidly as more backers join, intensifying the rush to get in before rates drop further. The appeal is clear: Ethereum Layer 2 architecture enables DeFi capabilities, lightning-fast transactions, and ultra-low fees, making LBRETT a top candidate for explosive growth in the meme coin sector.

Dogecoin price: The OG still leads, but for how long?

Dogecoin remains the original meme coin, boasting a massive community. Despite its legacy, the Dogecoin price has faced recent dips, and technical signals reveal some turbulence.

The DOGE 50 EMA sits below the 200 EMA, signaling bearish momentum. The DOGE MACD hovers near zero, and RSI levels are around 44, indicating weak buying strength.

While DOGE continues to innovate—such as proposals for zero-knowledge proofs and Ethereum bridging—the market is watching for a decisive move.

BONK’s status in Solana meme coins: Can it keep up with Brett?

BONK is a heavyweight among Solana meme coins, making waves with a $2.79 billion market cap and frequent headlines. Recent mechanics like a 500 billion token burn and new buyback programs show the team is serious about tokenomics, but the price has slipped well below its all-time high.

BONK Trading volume remains robust, yet with the rise of Layer Brett, many traders question whether BONK can sustain its momentum or if a new contender will seize the spotlight.

WIF: New features, old volatility

WIF (dogwifhat) has captured meme coin enthusiasts with its quirky branding and recent technical roadmap updates. WIF saw buzz after its iconic hat auction and supercycle hype, yet price action has cooled.

Despite plans for staking and validator node features, the WIF’s all-time high of $4.83 seems distant. As with BONK and DOGE, current volatility and a lack of explosive news put the focus on whether Layer Brett can outshine these established names with a potent 220x on the cards.

Why Layer Brett’s exponential growth potential has traders flocking

LBRETT is showing true potential for exponential growth. Its still-massive APY—now around 3,000 percent—makes the presale one of the hottest in the market. Traders are jumping in, eager to capitalize before rewards shrink further.

Built on an Ethereum Layer 2 network, it gives LBRETT a powerful edge. Unlike older, purely speculative tokens, it offers high-speed, low-cost transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum blockchain. This fusion of viral meme energy with real technical utility sets it apart from coins like BONK and WIF.

The project is designed to reward its community. The project also ensures full user autonomy with no KYC requirements, providing a completely self-custodial experience. Early community members also have a shot at a massive $1 million giveaway.

BONK, WIF, and Dogecoin face headwinds—while LBRETT’s presale surges

Recent dips for BONK, WIF, and DOGE have left their communities hoping for a rebound, but slow price action and fading momentum make the next breakout uncertain. 

Meanwhile, Layer Brett is racing ahead, poised for a 220x move that could redefine the meme coin landscape. The presale at $0.0047 is filling up rapidly—don’t miss the chance to join the next top meme coin before it sets the pace for the 2025 crypto bull run.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
