Layer Brett Erupts As Dogecoin And PEPE Holders Pile In For 2,000% Staking Rewards

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 19:50
LAYER
LAYER$0.577+5.83%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23547+10.27%
PEPE
PEPE$0.0000113+12.66%

dogecoin AD 4nXdZKblicp100RqZTvx67pcUYhNasCEuvw9ZbUO5c9ZyFLdicDwL22sxBJs2WzvkkzKeAWrgCLLSheJezRPOxucPACyRGWPMd87doXm ez DbgjVPv

The crypto market is buzzing as Dogecoin (DOGE) and PEPE bagholders look for their next big play, and analysts argue that Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has become the obvious pivot. Unlike memes that have already exploded to multi-billion-dollar valuations, $LBRETT is still in its crypto presale phase with staking rewards north of 2,000% APY. For traders who understand risk/reward dynamics, this makes it the best meme coin to buy now.

AD 4nXce2Q1LqraLnHcYdBGpjFhQz1ZeS38nF9L5ncVZTGDc8 NLXYQNf CQJ1wg70RaG7YCS phUwKIqQjGOJ5o8ASf aGLB1XrrOTSGZ4k3M

Dogecoin and PEPE losing mindshare? 

It’s no secret that Dogecoin was the first true meme king, backed by Elon tweets and viral CT energy. But the reality is clear: Dogecoin is sitting on a bloated $20B+ market cap, making another 100x virtually impossible. Whale wallets control most of the supply, and its utility remains limited. DOGE is now more a “nostalgia trade” than a true growth asset.

PEPE, meanwhile, exploded onto the scene in 2023 as the top meme coin of that cycle, turning degen wallets into overnight millionaires. But ask any serious fund manager or crypto Twitter veteran, and they’ll tell you the same thing: buying at inflated PEPE price levels is catching the tail end of a parabola. With the PEPE price already north of a $5B valuation, the asymmetric window is gone.

Layer Brett primed to skyrocket in 2025? Fundamentals say yes

This is where Layer Brett flips the script. It isn’t just another tired memecoin running on pure hype. It’s also a Layer 2 crypto built on Ethereum, with ultra-low fees, instant transactions, and real scalability baked in. It also captures the cultural firepower of memes, giving it the best of both worlds: infrastructure-grade fundamentals plus community-driven virality.

Coupled with 2,000%+ staking rewards for early buyers (falling as more wallets join) and a low entry price at just $0.0047, a true low cap gem poised to ride the Ethereum wave to the citadel.

For Dogecoin and PEPE holders, the logic is simple: why park capital in exhausted plays when you can front-run a 100x candidate that hasn’t even hit exchanges yet?

AD 4nXdvCzI DIxw8sQMxbCXi795yaudqU1xCwYnq4ZbrrNAN80zeklVCoet ShhBF3u4dz zEjB LUyaTEolD7bx 8H5I893 4lxlrC7Y0

The risk-reward advantage

From a financial analyst perspective, it comes down to asymmetric allocation. DOGE and PEPE price action might still grind higher, but the upside is capped to maybe 2x or 3x in the next bull cycle. By contrast, Layer Brett is a new crypto coin with tiny market cap, meme momentum, and an ecosystem capable of attracting both degen retail and serious institutional liquidity.

If $LBRETT captures even a slice of the billions flowing into Ethereum ecosystems via ETFs and Layer 2 scaling, the path to 50x or 100x isn’t hopium—it’s math.

The final word: $LBRETT is the high-upside play of 2025

Dogecoin and PEPE will always be remembered as cultural icons, but their best growth years are behind them. Today’s investors aren’t looking for nostalgia; they’re hunting for top gainer crypto potential. With its explosive staking rewards, meme coin appeal, Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, and low presale entry point, Layer Brett offers exactly that.

The window to buy at presale pricing won’t stay open long. If you missed the original runs of Dogecoin or the PEPE price surge, this is your shot at redemption.

Don’t sleep on the meme-fueled, utility-backed revolution. Layer Brett is erupting now — and it’s built to run further than DOGE or PEPE ever could.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0047. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
