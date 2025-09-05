Layer Brett Is Tipped As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Dogecoin & Bonk As Breakout Likely In Days

Bonk
BONK$0.00002006+4.47%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02671+0.03%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5042+1.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717-2.18%

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is emerging as the Best Crypto To Buy Now, surpassing popular tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bonk (BONK). With strong market signals and increasing investor confidence, experts predict a potential breakout in the coming days. Layer Brett’s unique features and innovative approach make it a promising investment, especially as it gains momentum in the competitive crypto market. Now could be the perfect time to consider adding it to your portfolio.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Selling Pressure

Dogecoin’s 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $0.211 is where the price is presently testing a major crossroads. A clear closing below this level would indicate a more significant correction, with the $0.181 support zone as a possible target. 

On the other hand, a recovery toward the $0.247 resistance level can be possible if support at the 200-day EMA is maintained. Increased short positions and negative funding rates are two market indicators that suggest growing pessimism surrounding Dogecoin. Recent Santiment data suggests that whales have sold over 250 million DOGE tokens since August 25, increasing negative pressure.

Bonk (BONK) Price Recovery in Sight

BONK is recovering following a 25% drop this month. The token is now approaching $0.00002192, up over 6% in 24 hours. Once there are one million holders, BONK’s development team will burn one trillion tokens, 1.2% of the circulating supply. 

When the numbers approached 975,000 on August 26, the milestone was made achievable. Scarcity from token burns reduces sale pressure and boosts investor optimism. Institutional backing is also helping the surge. Wellness firm Safety Shot announced a $25 million BONK treasury allocation. 

The move shows rising trust in the token’s long-term viability and marks a crucial mainstream adoption step. Still, BONK must cover ground. After a 25% drop in August, the token’s value has failed to recover. Analysts say new holder growth will be essential. With only 25,000 wallets left before the burn threshold, greater adoption could boost buying momentum and steady BONK’s price, making it one of the Best cryptos to Buy Now.

The Layer Brett (LBRETT) Advantage: Why It Surpasses Other MemeFi Tokens

Although Layer Brett uses Ethereum, it stays away from the overhyped, congested coins that strain networks and irritate consumers. Rather, it was created as a Layer 2 solution with an emphasis on cost-effectiveness, scalability, and speed. 

LBRETT is ideal for everyday use, not only speculative trading, because transactions settle with virtually instant finality, and the gas expenses are so minimal that they practically vanish. This distinctive approach places Layer Brett alongside Layer 2 giants like Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, yet its origins tell a different tale.

Unlike other projects backed by corporate funding or sleek strategies, Layer Brett emerged from a community eager to control the systems they interacted with. This grassroots ethos is embedded in the platform’s design, making it the Best Crypto To Buy Now. 

The earning mechanics are simple: users can stake native LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, without KYC requirements or intermediaries, with complete control over their assets.

Moreover, Layer Brett incorporates gamified elements, NFT integrations, and clear tokenomics that demonstrate how value circulates, adding depth beyond typical yield generation. Rather than being just another DeFi tool, Layer Brett positions itself as a participatory ecosystem where users create both value and momentum while enjoying functional utility.

Conclusion 

LBRETT’s $1 million presale offer is attracting more and more participants in an effort to solidify its position as the Best Crypto To Buy Now. Compared to Dogecoin and Bonk, LBRETT might be a more alluring investment option because of its alluring $0.0053 presale pricing.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
