Layer Brett Overtakes Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Hype As Experts Discuss 25,000% Potential

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/31 23:32
The post Layer Brett Overtakes Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin Hype As Experts Discuss 25,000% Potential  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Meme coins haven’t lost their charm, but they’ve definitely evolved. Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin still dominate headlines—but mostly on name alone. The energy’s shifted. And in that gap, a new project is starting to pull the spotlight. It’s called Layer Brett—and some say the hype around it is just getting started.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The brand is still strong, but the buzz is fading

Shiba Inu used to dominate the meme coin space. Everyone had an opinion on it, everyone either loved it or hated it—and the price was doing wild things. But lately? It’s been quieter. The name still gets attention, sure, but the hype just doesn’t hit the same anymore.

There’s been progress—Shibarium went live, staking options rolled out, and the community hasn’t disappeared. But even with all that, Shiba Inu hasn’t really moved. Prices are flat, volume is down, and analysts aren’t exactly calling for fireworks. Most see small gains at best, with the dream of another 100x looking more like wishful thinking.

That’s not to say Shiba Inu is dead. It’s still a recognisable name, and there’s something to be said for staying power. But if you’re chasing the next big breakout, it might be time to admit that SHIB has already had its moment.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): The meme still moves, but is anyone building?

Pepe Coin came out swinging—huge volume, massive gains, and a community that went from zero to rabid overnight. For a while, it looked unstoppable. But fast forward to now, and the story’s starting to feel familiar. There’s still plenty of buzz around Pepe Coin, but the substance? That’s harder to find.

Every so often, a price pump reignites the “next 1000x” talk, but it fades just as quickly. There’s no real ecosystem, no serious upgrades—just volatility and vibes. And that’s fine if you’re after a quick flip or some meme-fueled fun. But long term? Pepe Coin hasn’t shown it’s got anything beyond hype.

Some traders still love it for what it is: chaotic, unpredictable, and occasionally explosive. But others are starting to look elsewhere—toward projects that feel like they’ve got more than just a frog and a logo. Because in a market full of noise, Pepe Coin might be shouting into the void.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Hype is one thing—this feels like something more

The meme coin crowd loves big numbers, and 25,000% gains definitely qualify. But when experts start seriously discussing that kind of upside, people pay attention. That’s exactly what’s happening with Layer Brett—a project that’s pulling hype away from Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin, and replacing it with actual infrastructure.

Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett isn’t just running on memes. Layer Brett’s got live staking with wild APYs, near-instant transaction speed, and the kind of low gas fees traders actually care about. There’s a working dApp, NFT tie-ins in the pipeline, and a presale price that’s still floating around $0.005.

People aren’t just aping in for the memes anymore. They’re seeing early-stage opportunities—with enough tech to make the hype stick. Layer Brett looks like what Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu might have been if they launched today, with a proper ecosystem and real tokenomics. And that’s why Layer Brett’s 25,000% talk doesn’t sound totally crazy.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu had its run. Pepe Coin still sparks chaos now and then. But Layer Brett is bringing something fresh—a mix of meme culture and real functionality. If there’s another 25,000% move out there, this might be it. And if it is, the smart money won’t be late.

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

