Layer Brett Voted The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Media Outlets Worldwide Over Litecoin & Chainlink

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 01:27
RealLink
REAL$0.06315+0.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-1.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01903-5.51%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5535-0.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.1598+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00627-0.63%

If major outlets are calling Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now over Litecoin and Chainlink, the reason is simple: upside plus utility. The presale is live at $0.0055 with $3.3 million raised, and staking posts a massive 782% APY. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, this meme token blends viral energy with real throughput and low fees. With altcoins heating up as bitcoin stalls, analysts even suggest $LBRETT has 100x potential in a broad 2025 bull run.

Litecoin’s headlines vs. Layer Brett’s head start

Yes, Litecoin (LTC) is buzzing: renewed ETF speculation, rising merchant activity, and sessions where LTC led gains by double digits. But momentum doesn’t guarantee asymmetric upside. Litecoin is a mature asset; its market cap limits explosive growth versus early-stage Layer Brett. 

Meanwhile, $LBRETT leans into a Layer 2 model built for speed and scalable DeFi, turning memecoin hype into on-chain engagement. With easier on-ramps like MoonPay adding PayPal and global access expanding through Paxful x BitLipa, Layer Brett’s funnel from first touch to staking is notably frictionless.

Chainlink’s institutional march and what $LBRETT does differently

Chainlink (LINK) is advancing an institutional march: Grayscale filed for the first U.S. LINK ETF (potentially with staking), and Sergey Nazarov is doubling down on tokenization after SEC discussions. That’s huge for Chainlink, even with short-term volatility and supply reductions. 

Yet institution-first growth can be steadier than explosive, and LINK’s size tempers multiple expansion. $LBRETT flips the script: an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin tuned for speed, culture, and instant staking economics—the mix retail chases in top gainer phases. As altcoins often outperform after big derivatives liquidations, LINK can lead narratives while Layer Brett captures outsized moves.

The power core of Layer Brett: staking, speed, and community

Under the hood, Layer Brett is purpose-built: an Ethereum Layer 2 with fast finality, low fees, and a community-first design. Early buyers can stake $LBRETT at 782% APY, turning participation into compounding momentum—something few altcoins can match at this stage. 

The presale at $0.0055 and decentralized, no-KYC framework make entry simple, while memecoin branding fuels viral awareness. Add the $1 Million Giveaway and you get a flywheel: attention → purchase → stake → share, reinforcing Layer Brett’s rise among top altcoins.

Why “best crypto to buy now” votes favor Layer Brett

Media sentiment is converging because Layer Brett checks boxes investors want: high-speed Layer 2 design, low gas transactions, and immediate rewards via staking. As a memecoin with utility, $LBRETT captures attention while delivering scalable tech—something Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK) don’t match in the same way. 

In a market chasing low-cap gems, the mix of a live presale, decentralized no-KYC access, and 782% APY drives conviction. That’s why the best crypto to buy now narrative is pivoting to this ERC-20 before major listings.

Given today’s backdrop—ETF speculation for Litecoin (LTC), institutional milestones for Chainlink (LINK), easier global on-ramps, and a multitrillion-dollar sidelines cash pile—the best crypto to buy now is the one with the highest torque. $LBRETT’s smaller market cap, Ethereum Layer 2 utility, and 795% staking APY provide that torque, while the limited-time presale and $1 Million Giveaway add urgency. 

If you want exposure to the next big crypto with meme energy plus real tech, Layer Brett is a logical move. Stake early, ride the momentum, and position ahead of listings—the path many use to capture top meme coin breakouts.

Connect your wallet and buy in today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

TLDR St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) in Minnesota plans to launch its own stablecoin, Cloud Dollar (CLDUSD), by Q4 2025. SCFCU’s stablecoin will be issued on the Metal Blockchain and integrated with the credit union’s banking system using DaLand CUSO’s Coin2Core software. The launch aims to lower transaction fees compared to traditional card networks [...] The post Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09083+1.80%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.39859-1.99%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:28
Share
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

TLDR Avalanche Foundation is raising $1 billion to launch a digital asset treasury company. The funds will be used to purchase AVAX tokens at a discounted price. Hivemind Capital and Dragonfly Capital are leading the two major investment deals. The first deal worth $500 million is expected to finalize by the end of the month. [...] The post Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative appeared first on CoinCentral.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.91+1.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.15968+0.01%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/12 02:09
Share
Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.
GAINS
GAINS$0.0264-2.76%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014758+11.04%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011631+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Minnesota’s SCFCU Announces Cloud Dollar Stablecoin for 2025 Launch

Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1B to Launch AVAX Treasury Initiative

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

India Holds Back On Full Crypto Regulation Over Fears Of Systemic Risks

Secure 3200% ROI in Arctic Pablo Presale as Ripple Lawsuit Ends and Hyperliquid Goes $330B: Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now