LayerBrett Holders Rotate Capital Into Based Eggman Best Crypto Presale $GGs

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 21:21
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01726+2.43%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643+0.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003079+11.84%

Presale crypto tokens continue to attract significant investor attention in 2025, with many traders shifting from one project to another in search of stronger ecosystems and long-term opportunities. Among these, LayerBrett and Based Eggman ($GGs) stand out as notable names on the crypto presale list.

LayerBrett has gathered traction through staking rewards and Layer 2 performance, while Based Eggman is quickly emerging as one of the top crypto presales due to its gaming-driven identity. This transition shows how pre-sale cryptocurrency projects can complement each other while attracting different types of investors.

The movement of LayerBrett holders into Based Eggman highlights how capital flows are reshaping the token presales market.

Based Eggman ($GGs): Utility Beyond Meme Status

Based Eggman ($GGs) is a unique entry into the ongoing wave of crypto presales. While it has meme-driven branding, it also delivers an integrated gaming and streaming hub built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 blockchain.

Its design leverages low fees and high transaction speeds, making it easy for users to onboard. Participants can earn and spend $GGs across multiple activities, from gaming to streaming and community events. Every meme shared, game played, or live event joined feeds back into the $GGs ecosystem, giving the token cultural and functional value.

Unlike many presale crypto tokens, Based Eggman has already demonstrated traction. To date, it has raised over $58,000 USDT, with more than 7.5 million tokens sold at a presale price of $0.006389 each. 

These early results place it firmly among the best crypto presales to buy right now, proving that a new crypto token presale can attract strong momentum with clear use cases.

LayerBrett: Layer 2 Utility and Staking Rewards

LayerBrett ($LBRETT) has also gained attention with its blend of meme culture and Ethereum Layer 2 technology. By leveraging faster speeds of up to 10,000 TPS and gas fees as low as $0.0001, it positions itself as a scalable Web3 crypto presale.

Its community-driven energy is amplified by meme branding and large-scale engagement initiatives. The project has also introduced staking incentives, with annual percentage yields (APY) reaching between 850% and 917%, drawing early investors seeking rewards.

Additionally, LayerBrett is running a $1 million giveaway program, further expanding its community-focused tokenomics. Together, these elements have helped it raise significant presale funds while competing on the crypto presale list.

LayerBrett Holders Rotate Capital Into Based Eggman Best Crypto Presale

The movement of capital from LayerBrett to Based Eggman highlights the flexibility of meme coin investors. While LayerBrett offers high staking rewards and scalability, many holders are rotating into Based Eggman because of its unique ecosystem.

Based Eggman combines token presales with culture, gaming, and streaming, which appeals to those seeking more than staking-based gains. This cross-movement of investors illustrates how cryptocurrency presales can support diverse strategies, as traders look for both financial incentives and projects with cultural longevity.

By attracting LayerBrett holders, Based Eggman has reinforced its position among top crypto presales in 2025. The transition shows how presale crypto coins are interconnected, with capital flowing between projects based on utility, tokenomics, and community trust.

Final Words: $GGs and the Presale Shift

The flow of investors from LayerBrett into Based Eggman demonstrates the dynamic nature of token presales in 2025. Capital is rotating not only toward staking-based projects but also toward ecosystems with cultural and functional depth.

Based Eggman ($GGs) embodies this shift, offering gaming, streaming, and meme integration as part of its pre sale cryptocurrency design. Its presale success shows why many rank it among the best crypto presales to buy right now.

LayerBrett remains an active competitor, but the interest in Based Eggman highlights how new crypto presales can attract momentum by blending usability with community-driven value. Together, these projects represent the evolving face of cryptocurrency presales, showing how presale crypto tokens continue to shape Web3 growth.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:  

Website:https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter):https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 16:49
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,369.61+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool