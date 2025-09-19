LayerZero and TRON Unlock New Power for PYUSD Across Blockchains

TLDR

TRON & LayerZero bring PYUSD0 to TRON, boosting omnichain access.

TRON DAO and LayerZero have integrated PayPal USD (PYUSD) into the TRON network as PYUSD0 using the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. This move enhances cross-chain interoperability and enables PYUSD to operate on TRON through Stargate Hydra without users’ action. The addition of PYUSD0 boosts stablecoin accessibility and usability across decentralized applications and digital finance platforms.

LayerZero Stargate Hydra bridge facilitates the seamless launch of PYUSD0 as a permissionless token on TRON, ensuring full fungibility with PYUSD. Users can redeem PYUSD0 at a 1:1 ratio with the U.S. dollar, maintaining parity across all supported chains. This development follows previous deployments of PYUSD on Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

TRON’s infrastructure, known for speed and scalability, provides a strong foundation for expanding PYUSD’s utility in global financial systems. This step aligns with the broader goal of integrating traditional payments with decentralized networks. By hosting PYUSD0, TRON extends the stablecoin’s reach to its ecosystem of over 332 million accounts.

TRON’s Expanding Role in Global Settlements with PYUSD

TRON’s evolution into a key stablecoin settlement layer continues with the integration of PYUSD0. The network processes over 9 million transactions daily and holds more than $28 billion in total value locked (TVL). Its cumulative transfer volume since 2018 now exceeds $21 trillion, demonstrating high throughput and adoption.

TRON’s inclusion of PYUSD strengthens its ability to support real-world digital assets and financial applications. The network facilitates low-cost, high-speed transactions for users and institutions globally. With nearly $1 billion in protocol revenue reported in each of the first two quarters of 2025, TRON’s growth remains robust.

The support for PYUSD on TRON also reflects growing demand for compliant, interoperable digital dollars. With TRON’s infrastructure and LayerZero’s omnichain protocol, users gain secure access to PYUSD0 without depending on centralized exchanges. This approach promotes broader financial inclusion and digital asset adoption.

LayerZero and Stargate Accelerate PYUSD Distribution Across Chains

LayerZero Labs enabled the deployment of PYUSD0 to TRON and six other chains including Avalanche and Sei. Using the Stargate Hydra model, LayerZero expanded PYUSD’s reach by integrating its OFT standard with decentralized networks. This marks a major milestone in cross-chain stablecoin infrastructure.

The rollout improves composability and removes reliance on centralized platforms like PayPal or Venmo for asset mobility. It allows users to move PYUSD seamlessly between supported blockchains while keeping liquidity unified. The system also updates previous bridged tokens like BYUSD and USDF into standardized PYUSD0 versions.

LayerZero and PayPal position PYUSD as a competitive force among stablecoins. PYUSD now joins the omnichain category, following similar advancements with Tether’s USDT0. These developments support the broader aim of borderless finance that works around the clock across blockchain ecosystems.

