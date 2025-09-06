Leading Bitcoin Mining Producer Is Getting Sued By Its Partner

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:35
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.355+0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+3.62%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04186-1.50%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1316-1.34%

Bitmain, a mining equipment manufacturer, is facing a lawsuit from a former partner. Specifically, Old Const alleges that the firm pulled out of a hosting agreement without cause and is now trying to illegally reclaim its hardware.

Old Const filed this action in hopes of receiving a Temporary Restraining Order. Bitmain allegedly threatened to find a new jurisdiction to acquire a seizure order for the hardware in question.

Bitmain’s New Lawsuit Explained

2025 has been a good year for Bitmain’s US operations, despite its subsidiary being placed on a sanctions list in January. The firm secured a $314 million deal with the Trump-backed American Bitcoin and plans to formally establish US operations.

Sponsored

Sponsored

However, it’s hitting a speed bump, as Bitmain now faces a lawsuit from Old Const, a US hosting provider:

Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Bitmain tried to renege on several key clauses of a November 2024 agreement. Old Const agreed to purchase mining equipment from Bitmain and provide hosting services with it, but these two companies are ending their association early.

Hardware Recovery Efforts

Instead, the firm is alleging that Bitmain may try to recover some of its mining hardware without cause. Its lawsuit claims that Bitmain is violating the agreement in a few ways in addition to pulling out under false pretenses.

One of these complaints concerns an agreed-upon jurisdictional issue.

Apparently, although both companies decided to adjudicate all legal disputes in Texas, Bitmain threatened to file a seizure order in a Tennessee state court. Old Const filed its lawsuit against Bitmain to preempt this sort of action, demanding that the courts examine the breach of contract allegations before any possible seizures happen.

Old Const filed its Bitmain lawsuit two days ago, so many details are up in the air. The mining manufacturer has been involved in other hardware disputes in the past, as an attempt to recover equipment from former partners last year apparently failed.

Overall, these two parties could settle out of court, or the struggle could drag on without a clear resolution. Either way, Bitmain has a lot of irons in the fire right now. This legal battle isn’t likely to bring its expansion efforts to a complete halt.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitmain-lawsuit-us-bitcoin-mining-hardware/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011007+0.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15848-0.72%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0638+1.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.35+0.50%
Xai
XAI$0.04669+2.70%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009616+6.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0875-9.51%
Allo
RWA$0.004638-2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before