Ledger Launches Mobile App for Enterprise Clients

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:11
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003529-1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017644+7.38%
Sign
SIGN$0.07876-0.60%
Core DAO
CORE$0.472+0.70%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000026-7.14%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%

Key Notes

  • Ledger has launched the Enterprise Mobile App so institutional clients can approve transactions remotely.
  • The application pairs exclusively with the Ledger Stax hardware device via Bluetooth.
  • It uses Clear Signing on the Stax’s secure screen to prevent users from signing malicious contracts.

Hardware wallet maker Ledger has released a new mobile application aimed at its institutional clients. The app allows administrators and operators to securely manage and approve digital asset transactions from anywhere, removing the need to be tied to a desktop computer.

The Ledger Enterprise Mobile App is designed to streamline approval workflows for time-sensitive operations. According to a blog post published by Ledger on Sept. 12, the new app provides a mobile-centric experience that pairs with its Ledger Stax device to offer convenience and robust security for professional asset managers.


Securing Transactions with Clear Signing

A core feature of the new application is its implementation of the Clear Signing initiative. This technology addresses the risks associated with “blind signing,” a common attack vector where users authorize a transaction without seeing its full details in an easily understandable format.

The request is sent to the Ledger Stax via Bluetooth when a transaction needs approval. The details are then displayed in a human-readable format on the Stax’s secure touchscreen. This process ensures that what a user sees on the screen is exactly what they are authorizing, a principle often called “what you see is what you sign”.

A Multi-Layered Security Model

Ledger states that the system remains secure even if a user’s mobile phone is compromised. The Ledger Stax establishes a double-authenticated secure channel directly with the Hardware Security Module (HSM), which holds the master key to sign transactions.

This architecture ensures that the data displayed on the hardware device reliably represents the transaction that will be processed. It is a dependable gateway that helps prevent users from being tricked into approving fraudulent requests through a compromised mobile interface.

The app, available for iOS and Android, also includes features tailored for institutional use. Push notifications alert users to new requests, helping to speed up the approval process. For added privacy, the app supports biometric authentication, such as Face ID, to unlock it after the initial login.

This hardware-based approach also protects users from broader threats, such as the recently discovered malware designed to steal private keys from software or browser-based wallets, or the surprisingly ineffective NPM library hijack, which maliciously infected many blockchain applications. By keeping cryptographic keys offline, hardware wallets provide a critical layer of defense against many common attack vectors.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News, Technology News


As a Web3 marketing strategist and former CMO of DuckDAO, Zoran Spirkovski translates complex crypto concepts into compelling narratives that drive growth. With a background in crypto journalism, he excels in developing go-to-market strategies for DeFi, L2, and GameFi projects.

Zoran Spirkovski on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/ledger-launches-mobile-app-for-enterprise-clients-secure-on-the-go-transactions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.003-38.77%
RWAX
APP$0.002518+0.43%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks