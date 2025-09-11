Ledger launches mobile iOS app for enterprise clients, adding support for the Tron blockchain

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to The Block, Ledger has launched an iOS app for its enterprise clients, adding native support for the TRON blockchain, aiming to strengthen its role in the institutional stablecoin business. Ledger stated that this new iOS enterprise app provides fast approvals for time-sensitive stablecoin transfers while maintaining strict security controls. Features include hardware-level clear signatures, hardware-enforced multi-approval management rules, and authorization using tamper-resistant Ledger Stax devices.

Sebastien Badault, Ledger's Vice President of Enterprise, explained that retail users can stake Tron through Yield.xyz, but the new update is only available for its institutional platform, Ledger Enterprise. Previously, Ledger Enterprise was only available on desktop. Badault explained that the mobile version was being released first on iOS, as most of its customers use Apple devices, with an Android version being considered in the future.