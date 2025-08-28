Leveraging XRP’s Rising Price, FleetMiner Cloud Mining Creates Over $10,000 in Passive Returns Daily

xrp AD 4nXfTGm tiUSPXAQIS3Q3H2V6TL1zKN5mFmg26jfr7EVXr9Nj1RMeEHf318p66l3rShzm IEv0I8fLmQCXzi8oKYpIfP3SINjX6 KKiR7siK7CWdUQy6BiBFBRSmSmmswd5SJkc4Kw?key=UEpQ HkKT8eIu5OeMAnAeg

The SEC has postponed the final decision on the WisdomTree spot XRP ETF to 2025-10-24; on Aug 22, the Second Circuit approved the SEC × Ripple joint dismissal, closing the case with a $125 million settlement. The CFTC rolled out the Nasdaq market surveillance platform for real-time coverage across multi-asset and crypto markets, while the Treasury launched an RFC to solicit implementation feedback for the federal stablecoin law GENIUS Act. On the flows side, Aug 25 saw $219 million of net inflows into U.S. spot BTC ETFs, yet the month still sits near the second-largest net outflow on record. Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) assesses that near-term price discovery swings between “regulatory timing ↔ ETF creations/redemptions,” with liquidity stratification intensifying; compliance and information advantages will define excess returns. Riding this market bifurcation, FLAMGP officially launches the Fleet Miner cloud-mining platform: phone-first onboarding, daily settlement, clean-energy hashrate, offering investors a lower-barrier, more sustainable path to participate.

FLAMGP Mission

Fleet Miner, under FLAMGP, aims to make mining accessible to everyone, sustainable over the long term, compliant, and transparent. With a streamlined mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for cloud-mining service quality and risk control.

Crypto-Asset Mining at Your Fingertips

Supported assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, TRX, BNB—helping users diversify income, spread risk, and stabilize cash flow.

Bitcoin (BTC): The market’s “digital gold” with leading consensus.

Ethereum (ETH): Smart-contract base layer powering DeFi and NFTs.

XRP: Fast, low-cost cross-border settlement favored by institutions.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Community-driven asset with expanding payment use cases.

Fleet Miner — Clean Energy & Intelligent Scheduling

Sustainability is core to Fleet Miner. Our data centers run on 100% renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro) and use AI scheduling to optimize PUE and energy per hash—reducing carbon footprint while targeting higher efficiency and steadier returns. As ESG gains influence, Fleet Miner strives to be a responsible, sustainable model for cloud mining.

Fleet Miner — Compliance & Security

Trust underpins crypto earnings. Fleet Miner embeds compliance and security from the ground up:

Compliance (U.S.): Adheres to BSA-based KYC/AML and OFAC screening; completes FinCEN MSB registration and state-level MTL/NYDFS BitLicense as applicable; for securities/derivatives activities, aligns with SEC/CFTC frameworks. (Subject to the platform’s latest disclosures.)

Security: High-grade encryption and layered risk controls, with real-time edge/cloud threat protection and tiered safeguards for critical assets.

24/7 Full-Stack Support: Observability → alerting → runbook orchestration to keep the platform online and settlements uninterrupted.

Pricing & Settlement: USD-denominated, daily settlement, helping buffer purchasing power and cash-flow impact from coin-price volatility (per platform rules).

How Fleet Miner Works (No Hardware Required)

Designed to be transparent, friendly, and easy to start: 

Register: Quick email sign-up with basic KYC.

Choose a Plan: Match term/rate/asset to your needs.

Fund: Activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc.

Start Mining: Instant cloud deployment—no local install or ops.

The system settles daily and supports flexible withdrawal or reinvestment.

Featured Contract Plans (Examples)

AD 4nXexoz7RlEgWFaLAPv12eElNLfaLatx1TByf5xjFneXpR IEahkeBTt1w9Rc1EfxZ3KdYaSlgQ PtSFYU3gFmYdXVcltbjbx5dKgThUY4auP8W66rIJ43oysF5i ioNG J9kg6fF9Q?key=UEpQ HkKT8eIu5OeMAnAeg

(Please log in to the Fleet Miner platform to view detailed contract information.)

The Future of Fleet Miner Cloud Mining

Fleet Miner is more than a technical upgrade—it reshapes participation. By integrating BTC / ETH / XRP / DOGE (and more) in a single interface, users can diversify portfolios, hedge volatility, and build passive income. Guided by accessibility, compliance, and sustainability, Fleet Miner aims to deliver a more stable and transparent cloud-hashrate infrastructure—so anyone, anywhere and anytime, can join mining.

Get Started

Website: https://fleetmining.com

Email: [email protected]

Don’t let your crypto sit idle. Use Fleet Miner to maximize your assets and unlock the full potential of mobile cloud mining.

